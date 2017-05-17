Quite possibly one of the most romantic dress collections to launch for 2018, we couldn’t wait to share the new Dahlia collection from Temperley London with you.

Silk and tulle, chiffon and lace, each fabric lends each gown a sense of femininity, whether the design invites the materials to billow or refines them in more structured corsetry.

What really sets this collection apart, though, is the attention paid to the embroidery. Taking inspiration from all things Art Nouveau, these sophisticated dresses gain a decadent appeal.

Thanks to the variety of silhouettes, the new Temperley London collection has a gown to flatter every bride. So, whether you have a fondness for the formal or love the laid-back lifestyle, you might just find ‘the one’ in the new Dahlia collection.

 

Dresses for the formal bride

 

Perfect for the modern bride, you'll find your match made in heaven with a wedding dress from the Dahlia Collection, new from Temperley London
Emmie
Virginie
Octavia
Josiane
Zaida

 

Dresses for the laid-back bride

 

Breena
Monica
Regina
Lydie
Viviana
Francetta

 

Which of these dresses from the new Dahlia collection by Temperley London is just right for you?

