Quite possibly one of the most romantic dress collections to launch for 2018, we couldn’t wait to share the new Dahlia collection from Temperley London with you.

Silk and tulle, chiffon and lace, each fabric lends each gown a sense of femininity, whether the design invites the materials to billow or refines them in more structured corsetry.

What really sets this collection apart, though, is the attention paid to the embroidery. Taking inspiration from all things Art Nouveau, these sophisticated dresses gain a decadent appeal.

Thanks to the variety of silhouettes, the new Temperley London collection has a gown to flatter every bride. So, whether you have a fondness for the formal or love the laid-back lifestyle, you might just find ‘the one’ in the new Dahlia collection.

Dresses for the formal bride

Dresses for the laid-back bride