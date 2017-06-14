How To Have A Tech Savvy Wedding On Budget In 7 Steps…

Whilst the trend towards banning technology through ‘unplugged weddings’ is becoming increasingly popular amongst tech frazzled couples, there’s still many of us who are keen to embrace the prospect of a tech savvy wedding. With so many cool and different apps and websites available, it can sometimes seem a bit of a shame to ban tech entirely. Plus with technology ever changing, there’s so many new and fun ways to incorporate it into your big day that will cost you little to no money. To get you inspired, here’s a run down of some of our favourites.

Embrace Snapchat Filters and Stories

Let everyone know your wedding’s where the party is AT with a personalised, geotagged Snapchat filter. Any guests at your wedding who have Snapchat on their phone will be able to snap a photo or video and overlay a fun border, exclusively made for your special day. To find out how to create one, ready Snapchat’s how to here.

Additionally, Snapchat have just added a function that allows your guests to post to your wedding story. All you need to do is create a Snapchat group of your chosen people and then let your family and friends loose! Plus, this needn’t be just for your actually wedding day either, you can use it for your hen and stag do too – which may make you very grateful for the function that makes it all disappear after 24 hours…

Create a Social Media Hashtag

A great way to ensure you can see all the fab photos your friends and family have been taking during your wedding day is through creating a hashtag. Use a fun, short phrase that sums you up well as a couple and encourage people to use it when posting on Social Media. To remind everyone, print it on napkins, pop it on a banner, frame it or set the tone right from the invite – it’s totally up to you.

Another fun idea would be to make an actual Instagram account dedicated to your wedding. You can document the hen and stags, getting ready, the big day and even the honeymoon. Nominate one of your bridesmaids to be in charge on the day and get them posting not only to you profile but on Instagram stories too – you could even take advantage of Instagram Live too if you fancy!

Invite Via Paperless Post

Set the tech tone by sending out your invites via Paperless Post, a website that enables you to easily send stylised online invitations. Choose from an endless number of gorgeous designs, including exclusives from the likes of Rifle Paper and Oscar de la Renta. Not only is this a lovely and different way to do things, it will also make your wedding admin super easy too, with guests typically being a lot better at RSVP-ing to emails rather than post. Worried about guests who aren’t quite as well-versed with the internet? You have the option to send hard copies in the post too!

Stream Your Wedding Day Live

With so many different apps taking on the functionality of going ‘live’, why not think about live streaming elements of your wedding? This could be to a select number of people on a private Instagram account or alternatively you could proudly share the day with all your Facebook friends. This is something you can set up and just press go on or if you’d rather, why not ask a friend or family member to look after it? This is the perfect opportunity for those who unfortunately couldn’t be there to feel part of the wedding too. They can get the tea and cakes ready and await your arrival at the church from wherever in the world they may be – perfect!

Create a Charging Station

If you’re going to be encouraging wedding guests to wiggle around for Boomerangs and share hilarious dancing snaps online, you’re going to need to make sure their phones see them through the night. Thankfully, the clever people of the Pinterest community have come up with the amazing idea of prettifying power charging banks; discreet stations of plugs where guests can leave their phones to charge. One of our favourites is this DIY creation where they hide a charging station is a trug of flowers, with a cute sign explaining what to do.

Collaborate on a Spotify Wedding Playlist

All your guests are going to have at least one or two songs that will, without fail, get them dancing and singing their heart out on the dance floor – so why not get them each to contribute to your wedding playlist? Create a collaborative Spotify playlist and invite guests to add their picks to the list, anyone with a Spotify account (which is free!) can do it. This is something you can pump out of the speakers once the band has gone or pass onto your designated DJ.

Personalise a Wedding Website

To regularly keep your guests in the loop and all your various plans in one place, a wedding website is such a great idea. You can pop on there information and directions for the ceremony and the reception, get your guests to RSVP online and recommend places for your guests to stay, with the ability to book too. Your guests will love you for it and you can also use it to share all the images of your big day with them afterwards.

WEDDING PLANNER BIO

Weddingplanner.co.uk is an online platform that enables you plan your whole wedding in one, easy to use place. With intelligent online planning tools, extensive venue and supplier search and daily inspiration and planning tips, they aim to eliminate the stress and from planning a wedding and focus on the fun.