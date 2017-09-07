How To Create An Irresistible Wedding Sweet Table In 5 Easy Steps

From pretty pedestal vases, sumptuous cake stands and vintage jars, creating a budget-savvy AND show-stopping sweet table can be achieved in just 5 easy steps…

Whatever your theme and colour palette, choose from tempting tableware ideas, sweet treats and table decor to create a covetable candy buffet to wow your guests.

Step 1. Choose your Servingware…

Firstly, decide on the type of sweet treats you want to lay on. If you’ve decided to ditch the added expense of a traditional wedding cake, you may find a sumptuous sweet table filled with a few home made treats is a little more budget-friendly. Whether you plan to delight with an array of pick ‘n’ mix style sweeties or a decadence of desserts and cakes, Wedding Ideas Shop have every style of dish, pedestal, jar, glass, tub and bowl you’ll need to create a sophisticated spread. The secret to a visually stunning sweet table is to consider a variety of heights to create real impact. Don’t feel you have to cram every inch of your table either. While cakes, doughnuts and meringues will shine from a cake stand or pedestal bowl, vintage jars and fish bowls will seduce guests to the classic sweet shop shelf favourites.

Step 2. Serving Essentials

Accessories such as napkins, drinks and sauce dispensers, scoops, labels, tags popcorn boxes and sweetie bags can be chosen here to complement any wedding day theme and colour! Click to shop sweet table accessories >>

Step 3. Sweet treats



From the choicest old fashioned sweets to nostalgic favourites and tempting chocolates, you can bulk buy a HUGE range of sweeties. Plus receive FREE delivery if you spend £100 or more. If the idea of a sweet table has come to you as an afterthought, Wedding Ideas also offer express delivery and Saturday delivery to make sure you have everything you need at short notice! Shop from hundreds of sweets at Wedding Ideas >>

Step 4. Table runner

An elegant table runner will allow you to really personalise your sweet table. Whether you have a beautifully bespoke made table to serve from or an equally unique vintage door top for an inexpensive DIY alternative. Choose from delicate lace, hessian and sequin encrusted fabrics for the garden-inspired and the glam! Shop Table Runners >>

Step 5. Sweet table signs

Any contending sweet table isn’t complete without a whimsical wedding sign in romantic calligraphy, bunting or even balloons! You can find the perfect wedding signs to adorn your sweet table with at Wedding Ideas! And the best bit?! Wedding Ideas Shop currently has a flash discount on all of our wedding signs, making your wedding decor even more affordable! Click to shop pretty wedding signs >>