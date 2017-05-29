Spring has left a spring in our steps as summer starts to take off, and with it, peak wedding season. One thing there’ll be more of at this time of year than brides and grooms? Wedding guests!

With the weather too hot for thick layers but weddings perhaps too formal for a regular day dress, what to wear when you’re a summer wedding guest can be a conundrum. If you’ll be a summer wedding guest, why not be inspired to find your ideal outfit with our seasonal edit.

We’ve rounded up style ideas for traditional churches and laid-back tipis alike, ensuring that all dress ideas are covered.

With structure, a waterfall hemline to the back and a bold, oversized floral print, this dress is ideal for a bright summertime celebration. Wear it at its best at a country house wedding, where you can shine at the drinks reception on the terrace.

For a sophisticated style and neutral tone, this dress is the winner. Understated and elegant, wear this if you’ll be a summer wedding guest at a more formal wedding.

More laid-back in style, we love this ruched blue halterneck for relaxed weddings. Wear this and you’ll be twirling away on the tipi dancefloor effortlessly.

A chiffon skirt and classic V-neck makes this mint number ultra elegant and feminine. Step out in this dress to any summer wedding and you’ll hit all the right style notes.

Nude tones meet playful polka dots, all within a timeless silhouette with pleated capped sleeves. This dress is for the quirkier summer wedding guest who needs to dress for a more traditional wedding.

And if you’re a summer wedding guest who’s lucky enough to be attending an outdoor, festival or summer garden styled wedding, your outfit simply has to feature florals to match. Ditsy blossom prints make this dress feminine and fun, while crossover spaghetti straps keep the look laid-back.

And whatever you do, just make sure you’re not the worst wedding guest ever (and steer well clear of wearing white).