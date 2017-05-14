Sue & Craig

Bunting, blooms and vintage vases for this couple’s rosy wedding

PHOTOGRAPHY Nicola Gough, Wedding Photography in Shropshire, weddingphotographyinshropshire.co.uk

Sue and Craig’s is a storybook romance. They grew up living around the corner from each other, attended the same schools, and finally, they fell in love.

“Craig proposed to me after six years together on Christmas morning. He gave me a card addressed to my fiancée and inside he’d written that if I said yes, he’d give me one more present. Of course I did and he presented me with a beautiful platinum solitaire ring! We were hosting both our families for Christmas, so it was lovely to have everyone together on such a happy occasion.”

The bride found her dream Ellis Bridals gown on a wedding fair catwalk.

“I knew as soon as I saw it that it was the dress I wanted, it was exactly what I’d imagined in my head.” Tracking it down to Jessica’s Bridal in Shrewsbury, Sue tried on a further 18 dresses before returning to the very first. “I’m indecisive when it comes down to it,” she laughs, “but I felt like a princess and so comfortable in the soft organza skirt – I can’t thank the ladies at the boutique enough.”

Sue’s A-line gown featured lace overlays, a sweetheart neckline, satin belt and a keyhole back, as well as a flowing train. She accessorised with an Amanda Wyatt tiara and Richard Designs veil, also from Jessica’s Bridal, with the veil boasting daisy embellishments to echo those on her dress. “I wore a Tiffany & Co bracelet, adding my late grandmother’s emerald and diamond ring. Craig gifted me diamond earrings as a surprise, too.”

The groom opted for a mid blue Ted Baker suit, teamed with tan brogues by John White of London. “We bought them from Moss Bros, hiring the same for Craig’s sons who were his best men. He looked amazing and very smart!” The groom and groomsmen also wore Dessy ties and pocket squares, purchased at Jessica’s Bridal, to match bridesmaid Amy’s floor-length, one-shoulder, chiffon Dessy dress.

Natalie Ravenscroft MUA took care of the bride’s natural beauty look, working with mainly MAC products, while her longstanding hairdresser Elaine Williams from Hair in the Lane created her side bun hairstyle.

Sue and Craig celebrated their civil ceremony in the Stable Suite at Mytton & Mermaid Hotel, a Shropshire wedding venue. “My sister read ‘The Wonders of the Day’ by Larry Chengges, and my father walked me down the aisle, despite his ill health, which is a memory I will always cherish.

We wanted a laid-back and informal day, so we chose to have our sharing antipasti platter starters and berry pavlova desserts served to the tables but for the main course guests helped themselves to the hog roast, salads and fresh bread. We hadn’t planned speeches because Craig’s two sons are 12 and 10 so we were worried it might be too much for them.”

“Unbeknown to us the boys had planned an amazing speech between them – they stole the show and were the talk of the day!”

A local supplier, Louise from Inspirational Invites, created their entire stationery suite using rustic card with cerise bunting across the top in a simple but effective nod to their shabby chic theme. “My mother’s cousin filled the courtyard with bunting as a wedding gift to us, and we added pom poms, a wicker basket and bunting too.”

Knowing she wanted just one colour throughout her bouquet, the bride chose cerise roses and gerberas in a hand-tied arrangement, with the bridesmaid posies smaller versions also featuring cream. Their florist, Fleurtations of Shrewsbury, also supplied cerise East of India jugs filled with roses, gypsophila and gerberas.

Craig’s sister baked the couple’s wedding cake, made from a tower of cupcakes topped with one large vanilla cake and a Mr & Mrs bunting cake topper. The couple donated to Dementia UK in place of traditional favours, giving guests each a card to explain what they had done. “I got the idea for this from an advert for charity wedding favours in Wedding Ideas – I bought the magazine religiously every month!”

The newlyweds honeymooned across the pond with the help of Virgin Atlantic, stopping first in Las Vegas for four nights, during which they flew over the Grand Canyon. The next stop was Riviera Maya in Mexico for a further nine nights, where the couple relaxed and recovered from the bustle of Vegas.

“The only thing we would have done differently is to marry slightly earlier.”

“Our ceremony was at 2:30pm but the day goes by so quickly, you’ll want to make the most of it!”

VENUE Mytton & Mermaid Hotel, Shrewsbury

DRESS Ellis Bridals at Jessica’s Bridal, Shrewsbury

BRIDESMAID DRESS Dessy

GROOM John White of London at Moss Bros

ACCESSORIES Amanda Wyatt, Richard Designs, Tiffany & Co

HAIR Elaine Williams, Hair in the Lane

MAKEUP Natalie Ravenscroft MUA

STATIONERY Inspirational Invites

FLOWERS Fleurtations of Shrewsbury

FAVOURS Dementia UK

HONEYMOON Virgin Atlantic