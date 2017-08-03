Dreaming of a pink wedding theme that is subtle, dreamy and ultra romantic but finding that sometimes pink is just too pink? Here is what to do.

While blush has been big news for 2017, pink is perennially popular when it comes to colour schemes. And when this one colour can range from chalky, pastel prettiness to punchy, colour pop fuchsias, we’re not surprised it steals the hearts of so many brides.

But, achieving a pink reception style that isn’t too sickly can prove a challenge. That’s why we’ve compiled a simple to follow, seven-step style guide to create a subtle pink wedding theme to swoon over!

Here, the most delicate of pinks pair perfectly with soft peach, purple and ivory shades to create a whimsical bouquet. The gentle green of the hydrangea petals adds a vintage feel you could easily recreate.

If pink flowers are top of your wish list, you’ll be blown away by these 15 perfect pink peony bouquets.

Why not embrace a vintage take on your blush colour scheme? This sophisticated look is simply achieved by teaming speckled glass votives and vases, stacked wooden crates and perfume bottles.

Try out several different arrangements, positioning different pieces on top of others, to give your vintage pink centrepieces stylish height. Filling these small vases with single flowering stems won’t add too much to your flowers bill, but it will perfectly finish this understated and beautifully curated vintage reception style.

Like this blush and gold reception look? Then you’ll love our edit of decorations to recreate this exact wedding reception! This is everything you need to know to source stunning, stylish and subtle blush pink reception decor.

Whether raised up on intricate stands or simply positioned as the centre piece for each table, birdcages will add a vintage style to your day. Complement your pink wedding decor by entwining soft pink or blush rose garlands around each birdcage, perhaps adding a wider variety of blooms to make your top table truly stand out.

Streaming ribbons and fluffy, fairytale pompoms are a budget-friendly way to give your reception space a breathtakingly dreamy look. Cluster pompoms together to create impact at the highest point of the ceiling, or to frame an area like your cards table.

You could also DIY this exact look for your chair backs, by purchasing lengths of ribbon in several pastel shades before tying them to each seat. Simple, stylish and super cute!

Keep your blush pink wedding theme in mind when designing your cake. Here, soft pink and ivory sugar flowers and fondant give the cake a subtle feminine colouring, while the sugar lace and beading enhance the sophisticated, vintage style.

When planning your subtle pink wedding theme decorations, small accents can be all you need. Here, a single pink balloon floats prettily beside one in ivory, on top of a rustic wedding sign. It wouldn’t look out of place at a country fete or English garden styled wedding thanks to the understated but super sweet use of pink.

Feel like a little more inspiration? Check out the blush and gold reception style guide and this beautiful blush pink real wedding.