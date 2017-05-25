While the weather might not always be, the Great British summer is a glorious thing. Little wonder that it is also prime wedding season.

Here, we showcase some of the most stunning ways to decorate your summer wedding, because the most stylish of wedding receptions feature decorations that don’t simply complement the season, they celebrate it!

Garden parties, summer fetes and laid-back picnics make this season special and the perfect time for a get together with the people you love the most, so why not use these as your inspiration?

Present your wedding favours in striped paper bags at each place setting to create a colourful spread across your reception tables. Hang fans and honeycombs in a cacophony of bright colours. Tie bunting to the backs of the bride and groom’s chairs – Mr and Mrs works well – or purchase it in miniature to use as a summery cake topper.

Garden games have become an almost obligatory part of a summer wedding. Whether you use your venue’s outdoor space for croquet, lawn games or even a sack race, or you prefer to keep things simple and host your drinks reception outdoors, don’t forget to decorate the area too.

Natural greenery, planted flowers and trees will already set the scene, so complement them with jam jars filled with flowers hung from pegs. You can use these to guide your guests between areas, from your marquee to a terrace, for example.

The long, light and hopefully warm evenings will mean many guests prefer to mingle outdoors, so you want it to be as stylish as inside. String up bunting and festoon lights too if you can – as night falls the twinkling lights will give you all the fun of the fair!