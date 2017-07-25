How to style a Little Mermaid-Themed Wedding

A whimsical under-water scene for a little mermaid-themed wedding day isn’t complete without mother-of-pearl, porcelain sea shells, nautical goblets and a pearlescent palette of silver, coral pink and touches of rust…

Take inspiration from this elegant themed shoot and create an aquatic palace wedding look fit for a boho bride…

Bridal Accessories

Wedding Cake and sweet tables

Let sugar craft, edible paint and fondant pearls create an opulent shimmering masterpiece with bead trim, art deco designs and layered florals to crown…

Wedding Dress

For a pretty under-the-sea feel gown, princess-style think lace, tulle and ruffled coral like swathes. Embellished gems and pearls will create a mermaid glimmer when the light touches your dress…

Table Decor

A sea bed centre piece will create a dramatic focal point for all of your tables and leave your guests in awe of your creativity. Incorporate iced pearl cake favours, painted shells, shimmering glitter and fabric textures that mimic coral life.

Silver goblets and jewelled name cards represents The Little Mermaid’s palace of the sea and make the perfect whimsical accompaniment to every guest place.





Set design, props & decor Hannah Taylor www.hannahtaylorweddingstylist.co.uk

Anna Romysh Dress & Hessian/beaded headband: The Bridal Rooms of Wellswood www.bridalrooms.co.uk