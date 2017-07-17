7 Struggles Only Married Couples Will Understand.

Married couples you’ll totally get this…You’re married to the love of your life, and even though being married is the best thing in the world, it’s not all plain sailing and sometimes it CAN be a struggle…

Toilet seat up

Did you think that getting married would change this happening? It won’t. You’re there glaring at him and impatiently tapping your foot telling him he’s got to stop leaving the toilet seat up, and he’s there nodding his head pretending that he’ll make sure it happens (knowing full well it won’t).

Joint bank account

There’s tons of good things about having a joint bank account, especially when you’re actually married, but there are a few cons, too. Money just seems to evaporate… but then a pair of brand new boots appear in your shoe rack. Strange, right?

You’re a team

Again, this has its pros and cons. Whilst you love having someone there to support you with whatever you do, etc, they’re always there. There’s not one invitation addressed to just you, ever; no time when you can say “HAH, I was invited and you weren’t!”, because even if they invitee doesn’t know their name, there’s always that ‘Plus One’. That said, you know would ask if they could come along anyway…

It’s not always perfect

It has to be said, marriage is hard work. The honeymoon phase wears off, and flaws start to show. But you knew full well it wasn’t going to be easy, and you are more than prepared to work at it because you know it’s worth it.

Silly arguments

Him shouting about the amount of wardrobe space you’ve got, or you saying you don’t want mashed potato for dinner. They’re all silly little arguments that couples have, all of which you both know that you’ll get over it in a few hours, or even minutes – and most likely forget about it the next day.

“Babies?”

If you’ve not had any kids yet, or not planning to have any at this moment in time, this question can get really, really annoying. One of many. Just because you’ve had the wedding doesn’t mean you have to immediately start thinking about having kids. Can you not get a little break in between, please?

Give up on looks

Whilst we love couples being super comfortable with each other, it’s good not to give up completely. Whilst be able to lounge around in the house, stuffing your face with leftover Chinese food (maybe even burping to show you thoroughly enjoyed it) with no judgement is something you should treasure, make a little extra effort every so often! Still have the special occasion of shaving your legs, or getting all suited up for a date night!

