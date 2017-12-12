Top 10 Spots For The Best Couples’ Stargazing Honeymoon

Today, it’s not often that we take time to lie back and gaze up at something as amazing and perplexing as the stars. These ten select spots across the world promise the most spectacular views – and some may surprise you. That’s why a romantic trip away with your significant other should include at least one night dedicated to a night beneath the stars.

Destination2.co.uk invite you to reconnect with nature with their list of unmissable stargazing hotspots.

1.Thailand

Away from the bright lights of the busy Thai shoreline, lies incredible stargazing platforms, as far as the eye can see. One of the best ones include the Doi Inthanon, the Thai National Observatory in Chiang Mai, but if you’re in the southern part of Thailand, head to one of the many national parks, and stay overnight – preferably as far away from light pollution as possible. The sky will literally light up around you and create an unforgettable memory.

2. La Palma

The highest peak of the island of La Palma is home to several observatories. Its high altitude combined with little light pollution makes it a prime location for stargazing. The peak of the Caldera de Taburiente National Park is so high that it sits above the clouds which means that even on a somewhat cloudy night you still have a pretty good chance of catching a phenomenal view.

3. UAE

While the bright lights of Dubai affect the number of stargazing spots in the local vicinity, the UAE has one big bonus on its side – the deserts that surround the Emirates. Easy to reach, accessible to everyone, and free to pitch up a tent, this is a really easy, fun way to gaze at the blanket of stars above you.

Places to head to include the Shawka Dam, just over an hour outside of Dubai, the neighbouring Buraq Dam and anywhere in the area that is halfway between Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Book a night desert safari tour, these excursions are a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience. After the sun sets in Dubai and temperatures begin to cool, the nocturnal animals come to life and you can observe them in their natural habitat. You can then enjoy an open air BBQ or dinner in an exclusive camp.

4. Tenerife

This Spanish island is set up with perfect conditions and low light pollution, thus forming a flawless region for stargazers and those with astrological interests. Head to the award winning Teide National Park to catch a great view of some outstanding star formations that promise to take your breath away.

Plus, if you need a further reason to visit the Teide National Park, there is a restaurant on the mountain with exclusive cable car access where you can enjoy a romantic dinner with a view – what more could you ask for?

5. Bali

Tembok is home to The Spa Village Resort’s ‘starlight gazing sessions’, which involve floating in an opulent pool under a blanket of stars. Take in the vastness of the sky above whilst listening to a relaxing soundtrack to create the most perfect and desirable stargazing experience. If you fancy doing it yourself, there are many secluded areas of Bali in which you view the same spectacular sea of stars, without all the added extras.

6. St Lucia

The Caribbean is renowned for being a truly spectacular part of the world, with outstanding views to revel in day and night. However, if you want a memorable place for a romantic trip away AND see the stars, we would recommend St Lucia, one of the most romantic islands in the Caribbean. It is also credited as being a pretty good place to stargaze if you can catch the right weather conditions. Various locations in the St Lucia offer boat tours in which you can sail away from light pollution and soak up some bewildering views of the night sky. Also check out some of the incredible resorts on the hillsides of the island which have star terraces for evening gazing.

7. The Maldives

Blessed with very low light pollution, a stay in the Maldives allows you to relax under a sea of stars every evening. Lily Beach Resort and Spa is situated on Huvahendhoo Island, and is the ultimate “switch-off” resort. With its focus on providing a heavenly sanctuary, most rooms come with their own telescope, so you can relax in your over-water villa and gaze at the stars above.

8. Sri Lanka

Located in the Indian Ocean, not only does Sri Lanka provide one of the most perfect honeymoon destinations in the world, it’s also a platform for some of the most unforgettable night skies in the world. Experts say that February is the best time of the year for stargazing in Sri Lanka, and the best places to head to are the national parks. We recommend Yala National Park and Udawalawe National Park to experience some incredible stargazing opportunities. There are tours that run in the evenings that will take you to the best spots.

9. Penang, Malaysia

On the west coast of Malaysia, lies the state of Penang. This historic area was once an important link to the Middle East, Europe and Asia, and is therefore a cornucopia of cultures, architecture and influences from all over the world. And when it comes to stargazing, you are spoilt for choice. We recommend heading to Penang Island to the town of Teluk Bahang which is at the entrance of the Penang National Park. This town is a magnet for stargazers, with so many incredible viewing spots.

10. Cuba

Away from the bright lights and salsa rhythms of Havana lies plenty of night sky gazing opportunities on the island of Cuba. Head to Cayos where some areas are simply plunged into darkness as evening falls. This allows some deeply impressive views from the ground with or without binoculars.