Nicola & James

Light blue meets Star Wars and Lego at this fun-filled wedding!

PHOTOGRAPHER: Hannah K Photography, hannahkphotography.co.uk

It’s fair to say that this bride’s dream really did come true. After waking from a dream that they would get engaged on the shore of Lake Windermere with a Haribo ring, James designed his proposal to Nicola to perfectly match. “It happened on my birthday and James even had his phone set up to film it all. After proposing with the Haribo ring, James pulled out a trinity diamond ring too!”

Nicola found her Benjamin Roberts wedding dress at Bridal Reloved in Coventry. “Jo, who works there, was an absolute dream helping me to find ‘the one’. My dress featured lace, tulle and floral detailing in a V-neck, ballgown design with a mid-length train.”

“I know it’s clichéd, but I really did feel like a princess every time I put that dress on.”

A floral headband from Debenhams, veil borrowed from her sister and light blue suede shoes offered the perfect accessories. “I also wore a blue and white garter from Poirier underneath my gown.”

James opted for a three-piece suit in navy, alongside a shirt, tie, pocket square and cufflinks, which were a gift from the bride. “Even with a tear sneaking out the corner of his eye he looked very dashing!”

“I hadn’t seen him until I walked down the aisle, which was really lovely, and his reaction to seeing me was just perfect!”

Four bridesmaids attended Nicola, wearing light blue, mid-length chiffon dresses. “We wanted dresses that would complement our light blue and white colour scheme with a floaty feel for the summer. These dresses really fit the bill! They accessorised with closed-toe silver heels with pretty diamante detailing, and we bought both from Debenhams. I also gifted the girls silver and pearl bracelets.”

One of the bride’s two maids of honour, Sharon, took care of the bride’s beauty look on the big day, while her bridesmaid Ruth ensured the entire bridal party’s nails were in tip top condition.

“We held our ceremony at the church we both attend, Coventry Elim Church. It was a beautiful service, shared with 200 of our family and friends. Seeing them all together for us was wonderful beyond words.” The bride walked down the aisle with her father to Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years’.

When it came to the exit, however, the newlyweds threw tradition to the wind, choosing Cantina Band 1 from Star Wars!

Keeping the menu simple with so many guests to please, the couple opted for a delicious hog roast. Served with a tempting selection of salads and sauces, it was a big hit with everyone. There were also two desserts on offer – fruit salad, perfect for summer, or a trio of strawberry cheesecake, lemon torte and chocolate mousse.

“We chose a Star Wars and Lego wedding theme! We both grew up as fans and still love both things now, so we thought it would make our wedding day personal and fun.”

The couple named their tables after Star Wars planets and filled fishbowl vases with Lego for the centrepieces.

Gypsophila, white carnations and blue hydrangeas created pretty bouquets for the bridal party. “Naomi at Truly Scrumptious Weddings arranged the flowers for us. She also created a long floral arrangement for our top table.

We spent a long time designing our cake with Beth from The Wedding and Events Lounge.” The final design featured three tiers of red velvet, coffee and Victoria sandwich. The front displayed a cascading design of pale blue blooms, with a Star Wars quote.

“Tradition stopped there though! The back of the cake had a cut-out reveal design, showing a scene from Star Wars!”

“We had Lego icing minifigures too. We can’t thank Beth enough!

As musicians ourselves, we couldn’t have celebrated without a live band. Stuck In The Groove were our choice – we both play in the band, but with it being our wedding, we hired a few friends to stand in for us. It was amazing dancing along while our friends played awesome music, although we did jump on stage to play our favourite – ‘Rather Be’.”

Nicola and James honeymooned in the Baa Atoll of the Maldives, staying at Coco Palm Resort and booking with Tropical Sky. “They were brilliant, helping us to decide which resort would suit us best. We went all-inclusive at the resort, and I couldn’t recommend it enough!” The couple enjoyed scuba diving, spa treatments, sunset fishing, sunrise dolphin spotting and even a candlelit private dinner for two during their ten days on the island.

“We each made a list of our five priorities for the wedding. Luckily, almost all of them matched, so we made those the areas we allocated the most money too.”

“For us, the photographer, venue, live band, food and ability to have as many friends and family with us as possible were priorities.”

SUPPLIERS

CEREMONY Elim Pentecostal Church, Coventry

RECEPTION VENUE The Lake at Barston, West Midlands Golf Club, Solihull

DRESS Benjamin Roberts at Bridal Reloved, Coventry

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Debenhams

GROOM Matalan

FLOWERS Truly Scrumptious Weddings

CAKE The Wedding and Events Lounge

ENTERTAINMENT Stuck In The Groove

HONEYMOON Coco Palm Resort, booked with Tropical Sky