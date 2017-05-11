Spring is synonymous with budding flowers and blossoming trees. Why not start with these as your decorative focal points?

Pastel peonies and roses, sweet peas and meadow flowers will all give your centrepieces a feminine, fairytale look. You can make the most of the style by displaying blooms in shabby chic-inspired vases. Enamel jugs, farmhouse pitchers and perfume bottles are all pretty options that are easy to source. Don’t forget to purchase a few extra vessels ready to hold your bouquets after the ceremony, too!

Pair your flowers with details like vintage ladders, mercury glass tealight holders and reclaimed wooden crates. Together, these details will exude vintage elegance, perfect for your spring wedding. Painted ladders or steps can be transformed into statement seating plans, especially when each step is topped with potted plants, a jam jar of blooms or even planters of aromatic herbs.

With flowers being the main feature in many a spring wedding, it makes sense to echo them elsewhere. Choose pretty paper pompoms to hang up high rather than bunting. The floaty paper folds that form each pompom are reminiscent of delicate peony petals.

Simple white table linen will quietly support your pastel coloured additions, but you can add a little glitz with sparkling sequinned table runners for a reception that will be timeless and just so pretty!