We’ve found the nordic neighbour of industrial

chic style and you’re going to love it…

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JESUS CABALLERO

JESUSCABALLERO.COM

The danish notion of hygge is here to stay; give your big day the hygge factor with clusters of candles and natural textures, and don’t forget your something old!

Choose one colour that will seriously pop to contrast against understated woodland green details with a contemporary and vibrant uplift! In this case a romantic burst of hot pink provides the fun factor whilst complimenting earthy purple tones in the table garlands.

A simple yet impacting theme to create, this look can be interpreted into a relaxed and fashion-forward wedding dress, to a rustic romantic ceremony and reception theme. Source these items via the Wedding Ideas Shop without breaking the bank for sensational Scandinavian style that will photograph timelessly and feel totally unique…

SOURCE THE STYLE, SHOP THE LOOK

Weddingideasmag.com/shop

Clustering chunky candles on a rustic tree ring will evoke a relaxed nature with a romantic and sophisticated atmosphere throughout your reception venue. If fresh flowers aren’t an option for your table decor as well as your bouquet arrangements, opt for lush inexpensive artificial garlands of ivy and foliage to create that overgrown elegance down the length of cosy wooden trestle tables. Candelabra style candles dispersed amongst any greenery with increase height interest and a central focus point.

The key to this style is to go hygge-neutral – wood textures, whites, knits, ferns and florals. The way you make these elements stand out is by pairing with an electric colour choice that is repeated very minimally throughout the decor. Take our shocking party pink ribbon and tie bows with herbs around crisp white table linen in each place setting – It will really bring your table to life without appearing garish.

Whether it’s on your tables, to dress window sills or stairways, small potted floral focused piece of decor can be dotted about with ease and are totally DIY-able! Source yourself a circular or square shapes shallow vases and layer with moss, succulents and artificial tea lights. How gorgeous would these look gathered at the side of a grand stairway for some romantic snaps with your newly-wed?! You could also carry through the accent colour by scattering some of these coloured pebble pieces in among your DIY floral pots or plant artificial succulents into a bed of them! Whichever way you choose to use the one accent colour, make sure your rustic neutrals feature more heavily to ensure a less is more look!