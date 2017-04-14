PHOTOGRAPHY Dan Sakal, D&A Photography

Picture this: you’ve just said your vows outdoors, perhaps in a meadow or a wooded glade, surrounded by your favourite people. After sharing a kiss and being showered in confetti, you and your new spouse follow a path lined with pegged up jam jars of blooms to your bohemian tipi reception…

And inside? It’s a warm interior filled with mix and match vintage finds, bunting, rustic touches and glowing fairy lights – the perfect backdrop for the party of a lifetime! That’s what featured couple Samantha and Ben achieved at their tipi wedding, and it’s how you could celebrate too.

Styling your bohemian tipi reception couldn’t be simpler with our edit of six decor finds, guaranteed to make your wedding stand out from the crowd.

Quirky and musical, we can’t get enough of these miniature tambourines. They’ll be a big hit with adults and children alike, and, when they’re not being tapped along to the band, they’ll look oh so pretty on your reception tables…

A vintage styling classic, jugs for your flowers are just as essential in a bohemian tipi reception. You only need to check out Samantha and Ben’s table centres of choice to see why… This pretty cream and metal one will blend in with every colour scheme and let the flowers they hold do all the talking.

One of the best things about tipi venues? The height, so work it to the max with hanging decorations! Fluffy pom poms like these introduce a whimsical, airy and romantic feel to your bohemian tipi reception. You can choose one colour or cluster together two or three different hues for the prettiest style.

Samantha and Ben even made their card table work for their boho theme. Pair a vintage suitcase with cards bunting and greenery to create a beautifully bohemian vignette.

The foliage we were talking about? To save money on your florist bill, why not choose faux varieties for your greenery needs? Wind ivy around the supportive beams to dress your tipi’s structure, and let leafy details climb through your decor too…

The staple for all rustic and bohemian weddings? Hessian, of course! Long hessian runners offer a particularly chic approach, especially when spread along wooden trestle tables.