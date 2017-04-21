PHOTOGRAPHY Craig Goode, Mr & Mrs Boutique Wedding Photography, mr-and-mrs-wedding-photography.co.uk

Bright pops of colour, quirky trinkets, exposed bulbs and pom poms worked to the max. Fun and playfulness is at the heart of retro wedding style – it’s all about love, laughter and letting your hair down. Did we just describe the perfect wedding?

If you’re an avid reader of Wedding Ideas, you may have caught a glimpse of wedding planner April and her husband James’s fun-packed celebration earlier this year. Bursting with colour and light, and with decorations just about everywhere, this couple had the retro wedding of a lifetime.

The only question remaining, then, is whether you will too? Retro wedding chic has never been so achievable thanks to our decor edit below, so give your guests a wedding to love and a party they won’t stop talking about!

We’re willing to bet that if we asked you to name one standout decoration from April and James’s celebration, you’d name the hanging decorations. Mix and match pom poms in a range of colour ways to create an eclectic and fun ceiling centrepiece. You could also suspend strings of festoon lights alongside them. Bulk them out with simple drapes to make your money go further and create an unfussy backdrop from which fewer statement fans and pom poms have an even bigger impact.

April and James made full use of the nooks and crannies in their venue, filling them with nets of fairy lights. Teamed with their light-up seating plan, the twinkling glow creates an atmospheric vibe that is at once romantic and festival-esque. With this illuminated chalkboard, it couldn’t be easier for you to emulate their style too…

Confetti-filled balloons are a reception staple, and that goes for retro weddings too. Use them to frame your cake or cards table (more on that here!), to create a feature wall behind your top table, or simply to add charm to entrances. And if you don’t want to fill them all with helium, they can be taped or pinned up by the ribbons to give them height instead.

You probably chose a retro wedding because you as a couple love all things fun and don’t take life too seriously. Light-hearted couples will love these unicorn favour bags – and so will your guests! Embrace your inner child and fill them with sweets for maximum effect…

Often welcome to our wedding signs are very feminine and whimsical in design. This one, however, is the perfect balance of rustic and industrial that every retro theme needs. The large type is reminiscent of old railway signs with the wooden frame softening the overall look. We love it!

If you don’t have room at your venue for hay bale seating, why not include a light-hearted nod to them instead? These miniature hay bales are perfect for scattering on tables (and they’re bound to get your guests talking!).

