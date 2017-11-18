Take Your Vows At The Downton Abbey Of The North!

Approaching Soughton Hall via a long driveway of mature lime trees is a sight to remember – if we were looking for a wedding venue with wow-factor, we’d certainly just found it!

Soughton Hall was built in 1714 by Edward Conway and remodelled around 1820 by the famous Sir Charles Barry. The iconic English Architect’s work includes the Houses of Parliament and Highclere Castle, featuring in the real Downton Abbey!

The magnificent Grade-II listed hotel boasts just 14 bedrooms and has been named as one of the UK’s top 10 hotels thanks to its stylish interior. We stayed in the stunning bridal suite, complete with four-poster bed and luxurious bathroom. The other guest rooms are equally impressive. Expect a decadent dining experience and one that draws visitors from far and wide who wish to indulge!

Soughton Hall is all about weddings, and even boasts a full-time wedding planner among their attentive and passionate team. Ceremonies take place in one of the first floor rooms of the Hall, which are among some of the most spectacular in the property. There is also an option to hold your ceremony outside in the stunning gardens or in the separate, fully equipped marquee. Bridal parties can rent the Hall exclusively if they wish to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience of being lord and lady of the manor for the day!