Hydrangeas symbolise grace, beauty and abundance thanks to their exuberant number of flowers and their generous dome form. The flower also represents gratitude and sincere feelings. The stylish cut hydrangea has long been a favourite feature for a beautiful bouquet and is frequently seen in fabulous floral work. Little surprise, since the use of the inspirational hydrangea always guarantees a splendid effect.
Hydrangeas are beautiful to use at a wedding, but what is it that makes them such a sought-after wedding flower?
The expansive colour palette of petals available appeals to almost every couple, and with good reason. Most popular are white and pink blooms, but hydrangeas are also available in green, blue and purple hues. Flexible flowers, they work well on their own, but they can also augment arrangements when combined with other cut flowers, grasses and foliage, too, meaning hydrangeas harmonise beautifully with almost every theme.
Click to see the full Palette and range of cut ‘fresh’ hydrangeas
Pair white hydrangeas with eucalyptus to enhance a natural, rustic wedding theme or opt for hydrangea arrangements in a palette of pastel tones. Particularly when teamed with roses or peonies, pastel hydrangeas will ensure your wedding evokes a truly fairytale romance.
A myriad of miniature flowers creates impact – just imagine several small
vases clustered together or tiny blooms punctuating a large floral arch in whimsical style. The large flower balls of the hydrangea consist of many tiny flowers, an attribute that makes them wonderfully eye-catching in individual bouquets.
For larger floral instalments, tall hydrangeas with stems of around 80cm and flower heads of approximately 20cm diameter are best. Couple them with olive branches or grasses for a dramatic, stand- out effect.
The range of cut hydrangeas consists of ‘Fresh’ and ‘Classic’ varieties. ‘Fresh’ refers to the fresh colours including white, green, pink, blue and purple. The colour of a full blown hydrangea alters in time. The fresh colours change to gorgeous autumnal shades, with hints of blue, purple and red – some even turn into deep red. These colour changing hydrangeas are called ‘Classic’. Cut flower hydrangeas are available year round, with the best offerings available from the month of May to November.
Choose ‘Classic’ varieties for arrangements in foam or heart-shaped wreaths. And remember to pre-water – it is essential to keep them hydrated, bright and full looking.
A sentimental benefit of ‘Classic’ hydrangeas being used in wedding bouquets is that the bouquet can also be dried. When the flowers stop absorbing water and the leaves appear limp, you can remove the leaves from the stem and empty the vase. Normally the flowers will then dry out completely and provide months of enjoyment long after your big day.
A decadently lit featured ceiling and tables elegantly dressed with cut fluffy ivory hydrangeas and silvery foliage offer the perfect rustic yet romantic reception decor that looks totally effortless. This reception room for real couple Beth and James, positively shone through with the help of these gorgeous blooms dotted among the table settings. Like luxuriously piped buttercream, the breathtakingly bold and substantial nature of this flower variety means less singular flowers are required to create something with impressive volume, whether it’s cut hydrangea for a centrepiece vase or 3-5 cut stems will more than generously bulk a luxurious bouquet without expense.
Don’t forget other significant elements of your wedding day that you can incorporate these elegant ruffled textures! Use as a tier topper on your white wedding cake to add the wow factor.
Left:sarahleggephotography.co.uk Right:The Designer Cake Company
For a covetable range of cut flower, garden and house hydrangeas, visit hydrangeaworld.com