Hydrangeas symbolise grace, beauty and abundance thanks to their exuberant number of flowers and their generous dome form. The flower also represents gratitude and sincere feelings. The stylish cut hydrangea has long been a favourite feature for a beautiful bouquet and is frequently seen in fabulous floral work. Little surprise, since the use of the inspirational hydrangea always guarantees a splendid effect.

Hydrangeas are beautiful to use at a wedding, but what is it that makes them such a sought-after wedding flower?

The expansive colour palette of petals available appeals to almost every couple, and with good reason. Most popular are white and pink blooms, but hydrangeas are also available in green, blue and purple hues. Flexible flowers, they work well on their own, but they can also augment arrangements when combined with other cut flowers, grasses and foliage, too, meaning hydrangeas harmonise beautifully with almost every theme.

