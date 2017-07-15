Danielle & Ashleigh

This couple chose a sunny Sorrento destination wedding held in a beautiful museum garden

PHOTOGRAPHY: Rob & Sarah Jones, Pure Creations Photography,

purecreationsphotography.com

Since sharing their first kiss to fireworks on Bonfire Night, it’s fair to say that for Danielle and Ashleigh the sparks never stopped flying. “Ashleigh loves to try new things, so I have him to thank for all kinds of adventures… Swimming with dolphins, quad biking through Mexican jungle and even sailing around the Sardinian coast!”

The proposal, however, was a far more understated affair at home, complete with all the sentiment you could wish for. “Ashleigh proposed on my late grandfather’s birthday. We were extremely close so it’s a day that means a lot to me. My birthday was two days later, but he insisted I open my card there and then… and it was addressed ‘to my fiancée’! We chose the ring together the very next day.”

Danielle’s Kenneth Winston mermaid gown stole her heart while visiting Samantha K’s boutique in Swansea.

“There’s an impossible amount of detail to describe,” she gushes. “I loved the lace appliqué, bead, pearl and crystal detail, and the dramatic back.” The bride sourced her floor-length veil with matching lace detail on the same visit, adding Jimmy Choo shoes, gifted by her parents, and stylish Swarvoski drop earrings.

Ashleigh enlisted the team at Slaters to outfit him.

“We decided to purchase rather than hire the suits so that they could be properly tailored.”

A Royal London pocket watch gifted by his parents, Topman shoes and a tie and pocket square from Dyfed Menswear completed his look.

“I asked my four closest friends to join me as bridesmaids. We wanted lemon dresses, which are harder to find than you might think. Kelsey Rose dresses from White Orchid Bridal, Swansea, fit the bill perfectly, though, with a soft chiffon skirt and V-neckline that flattered all of my girls.

“Most people questioned why I didn’t hire a makeup artist already in Italy for our Sorrento destination wedding, but Farhana Ali is incredible and I knew she could create the look I wanted.”

“I wore Bobbi Brown’s ‘Cosmic Raspberry’ on my lips, also using MAC, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent and Chanel products.”

Danielle and Ashleigh made the most of their magical Italian surroundings with a garden ceremony for their Sorrento destination wedding. “The huge stone archway complete with iron lanterns at the entrance to the gardens are what made me fall in love with our museum venue. The aisle runs right through into the gardens to create a romantic, Italian ceremony setting.” The soft notes of a harpist accompanied their vows.

The wedding party then moved on to their villa reception, where a culinary greeting of canapés, tartlets, olives and drinks welcomed all. A four-course Italian feast ensued, with the couple’s lemon wedding cake served for dessert.

“I love being creative so even though we were marrying abroad, I chose every decoration and flew them out with me!”

“I wanted our wedding to be elegant and classy, working from a palette of white and silver, with the flowers and bridesmaid dresses introducing lemon accents. The featured weddings in Wedding Ideas helped me to pick up lots of tips and ideas.” GPS Stationery supplied all the couple’s paper goods, using a cohesive theme from the invitations to the table plan and place cards.

Decorating with large white lanterns, silver and white frames, crystal candleholders and ivory rose petals introduced a classical touch to their romantic Italian venue. Teamed with A&D letters for the cake table, Mr & Mrs bunting on the bar and crackled glass vases, their wedding décor glistened with understated style.

“I changed up the usual set up so that the guests could face the incredible views and all of the photographs taken of our top table would have it in the background.”

Sophisticated Weddings’ Victoria Morris aided the couple as they planned their wedding. “I chose Victoria because she creates many bespoke weddings. I knew she would be able to find exactly what I wanted. She was amazing!”

Local florist Giovanni Castellano supplied the flowers. These included a bouquet of ivory, lemon and pink roses, as well as the bridesmaid posies, buttonholes and table centres. “All the groomsmen had a white rose buttonhole apart from Ashleigh. He wore lemon to stand out.”

The villa venue provided the DJ. This offered a simple means of abiding by Italy’s strict laws on playing music outdoors.

“We chose Ella Henderson’s ‘Yours’ for our first dance, quite simply because the lyrics are so beautiful.”

Having celebrated their marriage in the Italian sunshine, Danielle and Ashleigh opted to delay their honeymoon to make the festivities and gorgeous weather last longer. Thailand is their destination of choice, where they will spend two weeks. The couple plan to explore Patong, the Phi Phi islands and an elephant sanctuary from their base in Phuket.”

CEREMONY Museo Correale Di Terranova, Italy

RECEPTION VENUE Villa Antice Mura, Italy

DRESS Kenneth Winston at Samantha K’s, Swansea

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Kelsey Rose at White Orchid Bridal, Swansea

GROOM Slaters, Dyfed Menswear, Royal London Watches

ACCESSORIES Swarovski and Jimmy Choo

MAKEUP Farhana Ali

PLANNER Victoria Morris at Sophisticated Weddings

INVITATIONS GPS Stationery

FLOWERS Giovanni Castellano

HONEYMOON JW Marriott Resort & Spa