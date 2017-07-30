Sophie & Marcus

A blush pink vintage wedding to celebrate a love that will last forever

Photography by Clive Hawes, Profound Image Photography

Sophie and Marcus have encountered more challenges than most couples. But, finding strength in each other and their children, they refused to let ill health beat them. “The bond they now have is unbreakable, it’s magical to see them together,” says a friend.

It was during Sophie’s treatment for a rare form of cancer that Marcus proposed, allowing them to focus on a new chapter of their lives together.

“I was nervous when I first tried on my satin and lace A-line dress, but as soon as it was on I felt amazing!”

“I felt like a princess, something I couldn’t believe was possible after being poorly for so long,” Sophie explains. The bride was kindly gifted her tiara and veil accessories.

“Marcus wore a grey suit, purchased from Matalan. I felt so emotional seeing him as I started to walk down the aisle.”

“I couldn’t believe that after everything we’d been through I finally got to marry my hero and my rock.”

The bride asked four of her closest friends to be her bridesmaids, alongside her sister and four daughters. Sophie asked her mother to be her maid of honour. “She is my inspiration and my wonder woman,” the bride smiles. The adult attendants wore dresses purchased from ASOS and the littler bridesmaids looked adorable in outfits from Monsoon.

“Our family friends, Donna and Roxy, also happen to be professional hair and makeup artists, so they took care of our bridal party beauty.”

Sophie walked down the aisle with her grandfather to ‘Footprints in the Sand’ by Leona Lewis.

“Seeing Marcus waiting for me and our little girls walking towards him first were very special moments.”

The speeches were equally as emotional as the ceremony. “I thanked my mum and Marcus for being there for me through everything, and thanked Amy for planning the wedding.” My younger brother had been due to give a speech but had been in hospital a few days before the wedding, so my mum read it on his behalf. She struggled to get through it, so Kyle bravely carried on. It overwhelmed everyone.”

The Aloha Creative supplied the couple’s invitations, which were written from their children to their guests.

The couple chose a pink vintage wedding theme for their big day.

“Amy from East Midlands Weddings took care of all the décor. We had dusky pink chair sashes, sequin table runners, mirror plates, vintage birdcage centrepieces and more! Amy was there from start to finish and even swapped the centrepieces to vases with pink peach blossom and underwater lights for the evening.”

As the evening party kicked off, the dance floor was never empty thanks to the venue’s resident DJ. “We chose ‘Because You Love Me’ by Celine Dion for our first dance. It really symbolises our journey – it was very emotional and there wasn’t a dry eye left by the end.”

“Life is short and your wedding day is one of the biggest of your lives, so plan it your way and make every second count.”

“Make sure you give yourselves time together, for just the two of you, as well. We wouldn’t change a thing about our wedding!”

