How Social Media Can Help You Plan Your Wedding.

While nothing beats lazing about on a Sunday morning, glossy copy of Wedding Ideas in hand and scrapbook at the ready, social media is great when you’ve only got a few minutes to squeeze something in.

With so many opinions voiced, ideas shared and questions asked, social media can be a great source for inspiration. But, it can also become pretty overwhelming. Here’s our guide to how you can use each social media platform to help you plan your day.

Pinterest

One of the biggest social media platforms for this? Pinterest, of course! Almost every bride will create a board of wedding ideas at some point during the planning. We even know plenty of brides who’d created them before they were even engaged!

A visual search engine, Pinterest offers a simple way to sift through a lot of ideas quickly, pinning any you like to save them for later. We once featured bride Ellen (pictured above), who tracked down the dress she found on Pinterest in real life, driving a whopping 165 miles to her nearest stockist. Now that’s dedication!

The key is not to become too obsessed with creating a Pinterest-perfect wedding. Most of us don’t have the budget for this and many of the images that proliferate are from styled shoots and not real-life weddings. Remember that on your wedding day there will be more to fit in (like actually getting married!) than simply styling time to make the venue look beautiful.

Instagram

Much like Pinterest, you’ll find all kinds of wedding pretty hanging out on Instagram. Get in on the action from the moment you’re engaged by tagging @weddingideas and using the hashtag #isaidyes. Or, simply search #weddingideas for all the best bridal inspo.

This is where we first discovered that doughnut walls were a thing here at HQ… Those sweet treats are going to take some beating! You’ll also find brilliant photographers and photo ideas to replicate, from those that celebrate the most delicate details, to romantic vistas and sparkler sensations…

Twitter

If you’re a bride who just loves to tweet, then use Twitter to source some suppliers. You could join a host of people who work in the industry for #weddinghour each week and focus in on suppliers in your chosen location with local Twitter chats. Or, simply scroll through the Wedding Ideas feed for help with everything from seating plans to song choices!

Facebook

Probably the social media platform you’re the most familiar with, why not embrace the wedding community on Facebook too? Here, you’ll find a more down to earth approach to weddings – think more real-life snapshots and fewer perfectly composed image galleries.

Head to the Wedding Ideas Facebook page for a healthy mix of wedding planning advice from the couples who’ve been through it too and hilarious memes to help keep you sane when wedmin takes over! Facebook groups can also be a great place to seek advice from other like-minded brides and grooms-to-be.

Team these social media tips with these winning wedmin strategies and your wedding will be planned to perfection in no time.