Emma & Adam

Butterflies, blooms and a palette of blues make this shabby chic wedding ultra pretty

PHOTOGRAPHY BY James Grist Photography, jamesgristphotography.co.uk

Emma and Adam chose a warm summer evening in Covent Garden for their first date. “While we’d met at university several years earlier, it was only three years later that we finally had dinner together. It was a perfect, intimate setting and we just talked all night” smiles Emma.

Adam chose Christmas to propose. The groom hid a fiancée Christmas card under the tree before getting down on one knee with a sapphire and diamond ring.

“As my maid of honour and I walked into Teokath of London, Canterbury, I saw a beautiful strapless lace wedding dress. Before even checking the price, I tried on the Allure Bridals gown. I knew it was the one.” The dress featured a subtle mermaid shape, pearl buttons that cascaded down the train and champagne Chantilly lace.

The bride accessorised with a lace and pearl butterfly hair slide. Her groom also gifted her a pearl necklace and earrings. “The shoes were my trickiest purchase as the colour is so unique, but I found the perfect pair of satin peep-toes with a butterfly design and blue souls from Bella Belle Shoes.”

Adam purchased navy suits and waistcoats for himself and the groomsmen from Burton. He teamed them with brown shoes and peach ties to complete the look.

Emma chose four of her best girls to form her bridal squad, turning to ASOS for their outfits.

“We opted for pastel blue dresses with low backs in two different styles – maxi and midi – and accessorised with flower crowns.”

The two pageboys wore grey Monsoon suits and peach bow ties, and my flower girl dressed in a peach Monsoon dress with pretty glittery pumps.”

The couple tied the knot outside on the terrace at the grand Salomons Estate. “My father walked me down the aisle to Adele’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’, we signed the register to ‘Better Together’ by Jack Johnson and exited to ‘Marry You’ by Bruno Mars.”

“We had all weather types during the ceremony! Sunshine as I walked down the aisle, a light wind that had my veil billowing and then a few spots of rain, which luckily only lasted for a few seconds.”

Guests tucked into a choice of chicken liver parfait or beetroot Carpaccio to begin the wedding breakfast, followed by beef fillet served with dauphinoise potatoes and roasted shallots and a white chocolate parfait for dessert. “Later on, we swapped the standard evening buffet for a hot dog tricycle and cart on the terrace, supplied by Chilly White, which went down a treat!”

“My mum, who is no longer with us, and I both love them, so it was a very sentimental choice for us. I created a scrapbook of ideas, including inspiration from Wedding Ideas, to then personalise and make my own.” The couple decorated with jars wrapped in hessian and twine, homemade bunting and backdrops. “We also hired in limewash chiavari chairs from Bows Events Hire along with two bay trees.”

Lucie Mason Flowers took exquisite care of all the floral arrangements. “We hired an urn and plinth for the ceremony. The florist filled them with peach lilies, scented apricot stocks and lisianthus. My bridal bouquet was a rustic posy of white peonies, blue nigella, vandella roses, peach avalanche roses, lisianthus, hypericum, thlaspi, rosemary and mint.

Our florist also filled our jam jars with blooms for the tables. We chose a tall vase with staggered peach roses inside, enhanced by the same blooms as featured in my bouquet, with ivy and eucalyptus trailing from the vase for the top table centrepiece.”

The couple’s three-tier cake included lemon drizzle and red velvet layers with the traditional fruit cake top tier. “Our baker, Shelley’s Cakes, decorated with pearls and butterflies,” Emma explains.

“Don’t forget to ask your venue co-ordinator to save you some cake for the end of the night!”

“We hired in specialist wedding singers and musicians, Live Productions, for our wedding. They were so flexible! They met with us to discuss genres and even compiled a playlist of our guests’ requests. We asked for song ideas to be returned with the RSVPs. It is Polish tradition to have a father-daughter dance before the first dance. Live Productions even created a personalised track to lead from one into the other for us!”

The exotic destination of Bali beckoned for newlyweds Emma and Adam. They booked their 14-night honeymoon with Kuoni. “We took a catamaran to Nusa Panida Island for a day of snorkelling, relaxing and eating, explored the temples and cultural attractions of Seminyak and explored rice padi terraces while watching the sunset in Ubud.

A highlight was feeding and bathing the rescue elephants at the Elephant Safari Park in Ubud.” The couple also spent several nights in a romantic beach hut in Gili Twangan. “We arrived by boat, before spending time snorkelling with the wild turtles!”

SUPPLIERS

VENUE Salomons Estate, Tunbridge Wells

DRESS Allure Bridals at Teokath of London, Canterbury

BRIDESMAID DRESSES ASOS

GROOM Burton

ACCESSORIES Bella Belle Shoes

CHAIRS Bows Events Hire

FLOWERS Lucie Mason Events

CAKE Shelley’s Cakes

ENTERTAINMENT Live Productions

HONEYMOON Kuoni