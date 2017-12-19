Becci Clubb shares her top tips for sending save the dates, from DIYing the design to who should and shouldn’t receive one…

Almost as soon as we booked our venue, we decided we needed to send out save the dates as soon as possible. People often book their holidays abroad months, if not a whole year, in advance. We wanted to let everyone know when our wedding day would be so that we wouldn’t be disappointed if some of our guests couldn’t make it.

This did pose a problem though: we hadn’t (and still haven’t) decided on a particular colour scheme or theme for our day. And there are so many stationery designs to choose from! There’s the likes of Sarah Wants with her country garden style, Pingle Pie with beautiful watercolour designs and the pretty prints from Lucy Says I Do.

I am in the lucky position as Deputy Editor to have seen and handled lots of different stationery suites, created by lots of different designers, but I’m not sure if that made it easier or more difficult to choose a style – I like so many!

After hours of pouring over both paper samples and ideas on Pinterest, working out the elements we did and didn’t like, I decided to design my own save the dates. This sounds risky, I know! But I have a degree in fashion textiles, so transferring the skills I gained during my degree onto paper was pretty simple.

Choosing to design my own stationery wasn’t a money saving move. Making your own stationery can actually end up costing more than purchasing it already created. It certainly takes far longer, too. I wanted to design my own save the dates for fun and to get exactly what I wanted.

We think we will choose bright flowers in a variety of colours, so this is the palette I went for, including pinks, blues, and mustard yellow. I love flowers so they would obviously feature heavily. Once we had decided on the colours, I drew all of the flowers by hand, before scanning them onto the computer and creating the layout in Photoshop. I created a second design for the back and envelope liners and drew the shape of the outline in Illustrator so that I had a line to follow. I had the designs printed and, with the help of my mum, cut each invitation out by hand. It was a labour of love!

My top tips for what to include on your save the dates:

Your names and the date are pretty obvious, but what other information do you need to provide at this stage? Well, it would be helpful to your guests if you provide the location. If they have to travel they might want to start saving for accommodation and it will get them excited, too!

If you have decided, it is a good idea to let your guests know if you will be inviting plus ones and children. I didn’t want to put names on my save the dates so at this stage, we addressed each envelope with the names of each person in the household that would be invited.

If you are planning on sending out save the dates, make sure you don’t leave it too late. Sending them only two weeks ahead of posting your invitations really is pointless.

If you choose to have evening guests, they won’t need a save the date. An evening invitation does the job perfectly.