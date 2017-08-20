Lucy & Jamie

A secret garden wedding with a country picnic feast

PHOTOGRAPHY BY NIGEL BLACKER, nigelblacker.net

Sometimes, the most everyday scenarios can become the most special. “I came downstairs for breakfast and Jamie was in the kitchen. Half way through pouring my cereal into a bowl, a box fell out. Confused, I picked it out, turned around and Jamie popped the question there and then. It was a ring box!” Lucy reveals.

Following a recommendation from a friend, the bride visited Isabella Grace in Tunbridge Wells to find her dress. “I knew they stocked a range of light dresses, perfect for summer weddings, so I had high hopes. It was a Lusan Mandongus design that stole my heart. I loved the lace detail, beautiful train and low back. It was light and meant I could move around freely. I knew that Jamie would love it too.”

Although it was a thicker fabric choice, the groom was set on wearing tweed, so he sourced a suit from Moss Bros for the big day. “He added a waistcoat, too, and I bought him an engraved pocket watch to wear with it.” Brown leather converse completed his relaxed style. “He looked handsome and extremely happy, if a little nervous, and I couldn’t wait to stand beside him.”

Three bridesmaids joined Lucy for the big day, but only two were planned!

“I’d asked my sister and best friend to be my bridesmaids, but my other best friend had moved to Australia eight months earlier. Little did I know that she had planned a surprise return with my mum and sister! They organised her dress, makeup, hair and flowers and surprised me the day before the wedding. It was the best.”

The couple married outside in the gazebo at The Secret Garden in Kent. “My dad walked me down the aisle to ‘A Thousand Years’ by the Piano Guys.”

“He really is one in a million – we laughed and joked all the way!”

“We also played music by the Lumineers and Green Day during the ceremony. My fantastic mum read ‘Love Monkey’ by Edward Monkton during our ceremony, which made me really teary. It was so special to see Jamie’s smiling face at the end of the aisle and holding his hands as we exchanged vows.”

The couple chose a wedding breakfast inspired by a summer picnic!

Picnics were delivered to the tables in baskets. Inside was a bounty of breads, hand-raised pies, sausage rolls, cheeses, cured meats and plenty of other treats. The Secret Garden supplied the feast, as well as the bunting and lighting for outside. They also created the couple’s naked cake, featuring carrot, Victoria sponge and lemon drizzle layers.

“We created a table plan using a window made by my father-in-law. Each of the nine panes represented a table.” Log slice centrepieces, mason jars filled with flowers, supplied by Anemone Blue, and vintage teacup candles adorned the tables, creating a secret garden country style.

“My sister runs a paper craft business, My Paper Days, and she created our beautiful paper flower bouquets. I love that we can keep them forever.”

Lucy and Jamie chose to donate money to Cancer Research UK in place of buying favours, so they gifted guests pins and bracelets from the charity, which were supplied in exchange for the donation.

Lawn games, a Magic Mirror photobooth and The Rockpins band kept everyone entertained.

“We chose ‘The One’ by Kodaline for our first dance. The lyrics were perfect and we were lucky to find a song we both liked.”

The newlyweds enjoyed a five-day minimoon in Provence after the wedding, in advance of their African adventure next year. “We explored Provence and also enjoyed a jeep safari around the Camargue region.”

“While getting ready, I realised that the day would only happen once, so I needed to enjoy every moment.”

SUPPLIERS

VENUE The Secret Garden, Kent

DRESS Lusan Mandongus at Isabella Grace, Tunbridge Wells

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Coast

GROOM Moss Bros

FLOWERS Anemone Blue

BOUQUETS My Paper Days

ENTERTAINMENT The Rockpins, Magic Mirror