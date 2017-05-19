Wild flowers, rolling countryside and fresh air aplenty – there’s something hopelessly romantic and fairytale-esque about getting hitched in the great outdoors. Whether it’s taking it back to basics and relying on good ‘ole Mother Nature for dramatic photo opportunities; or merely the relaxed, rustic vibe that an outdoor wedding evokes – al fresco weddings are undoubtedly becoming more and more popular with ‘festival’ style celebrations trending in the UK and further afield.

As Spring has now finally sprung (albeit s l o w l y) and we launch into the open-air wedding season with a hop and a skip, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favourite locations that we feel tick all the boxes in offering couples a day to remember!

Camp Kátur, Yorkshire

Camp Kátur is the perfect alternative wedding venue that offers the most magical of settings for your nuptials. Set amongst a stunning 18th century country manor estate (a whopping 250 acres to be precise) lies an all in one glamping & camping village that can be hired exclusively for your special day. With on site accommodation for up to 65 and unlimited space for those guests who may like to bring their own tents, Camp Kátur is one of the few outdoor venues that can cater for up to as many as 1500 guests comfortably. Imagine a woodland ceremony amidst the pines, followed by your wedding celebration in a tipi and ending the night around the campfire, singing and toasting marshmallows, beneath the stars. Bliss. For more info, head to http://www.campkatur.com/celebrations/#weddings

iDo The Country Wedding Company, Quainton

iDo The Country Wedding Company, situated in the heart of rural Buckinghamshire, offers a stunning wedding venue where flexibility is key. Couples can opt for dry hire of the space (we are talking a fabulous 24 acres here) or choose to work with their events team and have part or all of their day planned and managed for them. Licensed to hold up to 499 guests, the site has a bar serving until 2am, space for an unlimited number of bell tents and no noise curfew till 2am for those guests that like to party hard! Situated only 10 mins from the nearest train station with links to Central London, this gem of a location is definitely one to add to your shortlist. For more information, head to www.idocountryweddings.co.uk

Ballintubbert House & Gardens, Ireland

Situated only an hour from Dublin, Ballintubbert is one of a kind – an outstanding venue offering couples festival style weddings with boutique camping in the most stunning of settings. With exclusive use of the historic house and grounds, couples can choose to marry in the beautiful gardens or at the adjacent chapel, before heading back to celebrate in their unique Pavilion tent overlooking the fabulous Great Lawn. Guests may choose their accommodation from the Manor House, the School House, the Garden Wing or stylish Glamping in luxury bell tents and yurts. Ballintubbert really does tick every box & more for style, luxury and amazing photo opportunities! Head to http://www.ballintubbert.com/weddings/ for more info

Featherdown Farms

Normally synonymous with family camping holidays, did you know that 20 of the Featherdown Farm locations across the UK can be hired for exclusive wedding celebrations? There are various accommodation options on each site such as the Canvas Frills Lodges, Log Cabins and Lodges with hot tubs and standard Canvas Lodges so all aspects of your wedding party can be catered for. Each farm can help plan your bespoke day, tailor-made to their specific location with recommendations of local suppliers for all those extra touches. With plenty of open space for kids to run free, these locations are well worth checking out for a relaxed, country feel to your nuptials. For more information, head to http://www.featherdown.co.uk/wedding-venue-farm/

Roulotte Retreat

Roulotte Retreat offers couples a unique boutique wedding location in the heart of the Scottish Borders, close to the legendary Eildon Hills. This stunning retreat prides itself on being the only place in UK with a collection of French hand carved Roulottes situated around a pretty lochan. For the more intimate wedding, they provide bespoke accommodation in the wildflower meadow – with seven Roulottes and also beautiful Horseshoe Cottage with Ruby Bowtop, they can accommodate up to 22 on site. Their 1950’s wooden Studio provides a retro venue for the wedding celebrations, with a log burner at its heart and outdoor deck surrounded by Scots pine trees, so guests are brought together to celebrate in style. They even specialise in elopements and are on hand to help plan the perfect wedding – in secret! For more information, check out http://www.roulotteretreat.com/weddings

Godwick Hall & Great Barn, Norfolk

Godwick offers couples a great location and an ‘indoor’ option if trusting our weather forecast fills you with fear! Couples can combine a ceremony in the wonderful 450 year old Grade II listed Great Barn under huge oak beams with flexible outdoor space. For smaller, more intimate weddings with up to 30 guests, why not consider the sumptuous luxury of Godwick Hall; ceremonies can take place in the fabulous Georgian drawing room or dining room or outside in the gardens.Celebrations can continue inside or out with ample space for giant tipis, garden games and entertaining. With on-site space for camping, guests can chill and enjoy the day and evening without worrying how to get home or opt forluxury accommodation at Godwick Hall. The site also offers glamping in three shepherd’s huts within the grounds – a real gem of a venue to add to your shortlist. For more info, head to https://www.godwickhall.co.uk/weddings

Deer Park Country Hotel, Devon

Deer Park Country House Hotel, set in the rolling hills of East Devon, prides itself on offering couples bespoke weddings where flexibility is at the heart of all they do. As well as having several ‘indoor’ options for your nuptials, this stunning venue has 80 acres of outdoor space to hire exclusively for your big day. Why not opt for a woodland ceremony in their secluded garden amongst the wildflowers? What could be more romantic? Well – bidding your friends and family goodnight and climbing the steps to their luxury treehouse for your wedding night might come a close second! Head to http://www.deerparkcountryhotel.co.uk/devon-wedding-venues for more info.

Photo credit: Venitia Norrington

Guest Writer Sarah Spreckley