Whether appliqué, lace or embroidery, the beauty is in the detail of the new Savin London Floral Love 2018 collection.

Adorning elegant A-line, full skirted and fit and flare shapes, this collection owes its magic to the gowns’ delicate, considered details. Illusion lace backs, sophisticated collars and textural floral motifs – you’ll find all of this and more in the new collection from Savin London.

This collection is perfect for brides who seek a modern approach to timeless, classical wedding dress designs.

‘Eloise’

Feminine scalloped edging frames a mid-V back, continuing down to disguise the zip. Panels to either side of the back enhance the gentle V shaping further, drawing you in before the skirt skims the waist and hips.

‘Amelia’

An embroidered outer layer adds an ethereal feel to this already fairytale gown. For subtle colour and breathtaking florals, there’s no better dress than this.

‘Eayla’

Savin London sets the standard ever higher when it comes to the princess dress ballgown. With this impressively ruffled, feathered skirt, you can guarantee your guests will never forget your wedding dress.

‘Amal’

The ‘Amal’ dress’s shapely collar, flamboyant lace and ultra chic plunging neckline will appeal to any fashion forward bride.

‘Paige’

Classical lace sleeves teamed with simple cuffs and collars make this gown ideal for a traditional church wedding. The full-length lace sleeves and A-line shape give this gown a traditional grounding, while the collar introduces a contemporary flair.

‘Ava’

While detail defines this collection, Savin London do have a more understated style to offer, too. With lace capped sleeves and a lace back the only embellishment to this slender design, this one’s perfect for more minimalistic brides.