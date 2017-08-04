12 Ways To Save On Wedding Flowers

Choosing blooms that are in season is just one way to save on wedding flowers – and help the environment! If you’re baffled by the cost of blossoming stems, follow these easy steps to stay in budget…

By Becci Clubb

Wedding bouquet

If you feel that you absolutely must have a certain bloom in your bouquet, then have it! Try to balance the cost elsewhere, for example with your bridesmaids’ flowers. Just because you have peonies in your bouquet doesn’t mean your bridesmaids need them too. Perhaps you could substitute them for David Austin roses to keep your costs down?

Arrange your own flowers!

Ahead of the big day, attend a flower arranging workshop with your mum or bridesmaids. It could be part of your hen party or just a fun, girlie day. Then the day before the big one, head to your nearest flower market and choose the blooms you want – early in the morning is best for lots of choice and to get the flowers when they are most fresh. Arrange your table centres yourselves ready to take to the venue in the morning. Make sure you keep the flowers in water and place them somewhere cool over night.

Be tactical

Opt for flowers that have a large head, like hydrangeas, peonies or dahlias. This will allow your florist to create a full bouquet using fewer stems – saving those all important pennies.

Flowers between venues

If you are having your service at one venue and then moving to a different venue for your wedding reception, allocate someone from your wedding party to co-ordinate moving the flowers with you. The arrangements at the end of the aisle, venue’s entrance and from chairs can all be re-purposed at your reception venue, saving you from buying the blooms all over again.

Grow your own!

While all of the planning is taking place you could grow your own flowers and pick them the day before the wedding to create your table arrangements! Just make sure you’ve had a practise, been to a workshop and feel con dent. Don’t risk creating your own bouquet though – leave that to the professionals.

Set a realistic budget for your flowers

Consider how high up on the list of priorities they are and how much you can actually afford, then be up- front with your florist about your budget.

Keep an open mind about different flowers

You might want peonies but if they’re not in season your florist will have ideas for similar looking blooms to create the same effect. Give suggestions about the colours and shape of the flowers you want and see what your florist suggests within your budget. You can fine tune things from there.

The use of greenery is the biggest trend for weddings this year!

Have your florist fill out your bouquet with leafy foliage and sprigs of gypsophila. Opt for foliage intertwined with fairy lights to decorate beams at your venue, or hoops of greenery to hang behind your wedding cake – the opportunities are endless.

Limit your choice to only a few flower varieties

This means your florist can buy in bulk and can pass their savings onto you. The time your florist takes to source the blooms will also be reduced, which may favourably impact on the price too.

Think about what you are displaying your blooms in

Fanciful urns will obviously cost a lot more than decorated jam jars. You could arrange miniature potted plants or herbs along your aisle or around your venue to fill the room with colour and fragrance, before taking them home to keep or giving them out as gifts at the end of the day.

Fake it!

If you are decorating the ceiling or having a flower wall for people to have photographs in front of, then chances are no one will look at them too closely. This makes it the perfect opportunity to opt for silk flowers and greenery instead.

Create impact in less areas

Choose an area, like the end of the aisle, to really go to town on and then leave other areas to be more understated. Having half-hearted flowers dotted around will have less of an effect than a couple of highly decorated, WOW areas. Which would you remember?