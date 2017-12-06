Couple Sam and Anton Tie The Knot At Their Real Winter Wedding At The Ice Hotel With Reindeer, Ice Sculptures And 3 Wedding Cakes!

Lovebirds, Sam and Anton, opted for a winter wedding with a difference in Sweden! (By far one of our most unique real wedding venues yet!) They held their nuptials in the Ice Chapel at The Ice Hotel and it was seriously beautiful…

When Sam met Anton, she said that it was, “like there were a million butterflies flying around in my stomach. I was nervous and excited at the same time!” Anton proposed when the couple were on holiday, where they go every summer, in a place called Vivungi, in the far north of Sweden. They were enjoying the midnight sun and walked up to a view area on a hill overlooking the lake as the sun was setting. Sitting on some benches made out of cut-down tree trunks, Anton got down on one knee! They later discovered that it was the exact same spot as Anton’s sister’s fiancé had chosen to propose, making the whole thing even more special!

Winter Decor

With their chosen venue of the Ice Chapel at the Ice Hotel in Sweden, the obvious choice for the theme was ‘snice’ (that’s snow and ice – Snice is what the Ice Hotel call it!). Blues and whites were the chosen colours, though of course the Chapel needs very little decoration because the ice is a decoration in itself. The Ice Bar and Ice Restaurant formed the perfect backdrop to their celebrations.

The Ice Hotel’s chandeliers and lighting made for wonderful photographs, and all Sam needed to do was add candles and tea lights to create a magical wonderland atmosphere for the reception. They designed and created all of the stationery themselves, which made it all so personal.

Sam and Anton had a traditional Church of Sweden service, with readings in both English – from Sam’s sister – and Swedish – from Anton’s sister. The bride’s best memory from the day was seeing Anton’s reaction as she walked down the aisle with her father. There was no traditional wedding breakfast, either, but guests enjoyed a Swedish feast of mountain fish, reindeer steak and raspberry mousse and sorbet with tonca bean panna cotta. Plus, there were three wedding cakes to choose from for dessert.

Sam’s make-up artist and hairdresser Matilda from Stinas Salong created her lovely bridal look. Sam said she barely recognised herself when Matilda had worked her magic! The bride organised artificial flowers from Silk Blooms for the bouquets because they travel well and it’s difficult to get fresh flowers at The Ice Hotel – she was extra delighted with them.

The Speeches

Anton and Sam were the first children from both families to get married, so it was an extra special day for both sets of parents, and both fathers gave amazing speeches. Anton hadn’t written a speech but knew just what to say, so made everyone smile, as did his brother, the best man. Also, the couple’s four year old nephew decided that he wanted to give a speech, so told a story about a scary monster and a spooky ghost on a long night and had everyone roaring with laughter. Anton and Sam gave their guests wooden coasters engraved with their names as favours. They used their own playlist as music and had their first dance to Michael Bublé’s Everything. They had been taking dancing lessons at Surrey Jive, so had learnt some moves to wow their guests!

Suppliers

Venue: Ice Hotel, Jukkasjärvi

Dress: ‘Coleen’ by Romantica

Groom: Bespoke tailored suit from King & Allen

Bridesmaids: Romantica

Flowers: Silk Blooms

Photographer: Ollie Dixon

