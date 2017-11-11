Lauren & Jordan

Be inspired by this sage green, country house wedding in Yorkshire

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Lloyd and Lynn Bunting, Gemini Photography, lloydbunting.co.uk

Teenage sweethearts Lauren and Jordan tied the knot seven years after first meeting at Mosborough Hall Hotel in South Yorkshire. “Jordan proposed to me in Goa, India, on the 27th of December. He’d booked the holiday a year earlier so that we’d be away for Christmas and New Year, and he had the ring specially made. I had no idea he was going to propose when he got down on one knee one evening during the trip!” Lauren gushes.

It was much closer to home, at Wedding Vows in Hellaby, that the bride found her dream dress. “The designer was Ronald Joyce and the gown had the shape and fabrics I’d always wanted.” The dress featured a sweetheart neckline, mermaid silhouette and lace detailing.

“We added a hoop to kick out the mermaid skirt – the shape of my dress was amazing!”

Lauren accessorised with a lace trim veil, also from Wedding Vows, alongside pearl jewellery. “I chose pearls to give my accessories a more rustic feel. My pearl ring was my something old and my something borrowed from my nan.”

The groom, ushers and fathers were also outfitted by Wedding Vows. “They wore blue suits teamed with blue waistcoats, white shirts and sage green ties. The men also wore tan shoes from Next. Jordan looked so handsome and smart. He was smiling and crying at the altar.”

Four bridesmaids attended Lauren. “My three adult bridesmaids wore sage green, floor-length embellished gowns in a single-shoulder, chiffon design. My younger bridesmaid, now my sister-in-law, wore an ivory, ¾-length dress from Debenhams.

“The bridesmaid dresses matched my theme and made the girls look stunning.”

Makeup artist Francesca Hudson Brown joined the bridal party on the wedding morning. “She was amazing and captured the natural look I wanted perfectly, using MAC products.” Hannah Cormack took care of their hair, creating the bride’s desired relaxed up-do with gypsophila to enhance the rustic theme.

The couple became husband and wife in a civil ceremony at Mosborough Hall Hotel. “My bridesmaid gave a reading of ‘The One’ during our ceremony and my husband’s cousin sang ‘Just The Way You Are’ by Bruno Mars while I walked down the aisle. All I could hear were people crying and all I could see were their happy smiles, it was such a special moment to have Shaun singing.”

After the ceremony, guests sat down to a three-course wedding breakfast. Tomato and red pepper soup offered a warming starter, followed by roast chicken, served with all the trimmings, for the main course. Dessert was lemon cheesecake.

“Our reception food made our wedding day unique!”

“In the evening we had a pizza oven in the courtyard instead of the traditional buffet. Guests could indulge in two hours of unlimited pizza, served with wedges and coleslaw.”

The couple took inspiration from their venue’s stone walls, exposed beams and pretty courtyard when it came to their rustic theme. “We filled the courtyard with bunting, chose log slice centrepieces topped with flowers and presented flip flops for dancing guests in a rustic tin. For a personal touch, I made my own wedding signs to display around the venue.” All Seated Venue Styling supplied the chair covers, illuminated backdrop and card post box.

“Our flowers by Wendy at Urban Petals were fantastic.”

“My bouquet featured blush roses, gypsophila, freesias, veronica, berries and foliage to create a rustic feel and complement our sage green colour scheme.”

Debbie, the baker behind Cake.That.Designs, created the couple’s four-tier cake of chocolate orange, lemon and butterscotch flavours. “The cake was decorated with a tree design on the bottom layer, striped buttercream and sugar flowers and greenery. We displayed it on a log stand, carved with our names and wedding date, and had our initials turned into a wooden cake topper.”

A photo booth, sweets cart and DJ ensured guests could happily party the night away. “Shaun sang again for our first dance, giving a beautiful rendition of John Legend’s ‘All Of Me’. We chose the song for its lovely lyrics and because Shaun is so brilliant at singing it.”

The couple jetted off to Aruba in the Caribbean for their honeymoon. “We booked with Thomson and flew on the Dreamliner. Our hotel was amazing – we stayed at the Divi All Inclusive Resort, which was right on the beach. It was the ultimate, relaxing honeymoon but we did squeeze in scuba diving and bike rides too.”

“We had a second wedding ceremony on the beach on our honeymoon!”

“I’d wanted to get married abroad, but Jordan wanted to get married at home so more of our family could be there. This was our way of doing both,” Lauren reveals.

SUPPLIERS

VENUE Mosborough Hall Hotel, Sheffield

DRESS Ronald Joyce at Wedding Vows, Hellaby

BRIDESMAID DRESSES ASOS, Debenhams

GROOM Wedding Vows

HAIR Wedding Hair by Hannah

MAKEUP Francesca Hudson Brown

FLOWERS Urban Petals

CAKE Cake.That.Designs

DÉCOR All Seated Venue Styling

HONEYMOON Thomson