Krysta & Dan

Gold sequinned accents make this rustic barn wedding ultra romantic

Naomi and Malcolm Henderson, Mustard Yellow Photography, mustardyellowphotography.com

After sharing their first kiss at university, Krysta and Dan were best friends for nearly nine years before it blossomed into something more. “He took me to a Lebanese restaurant after I’d returned from Australia and, although we’d done it a hundred times before, it felt different this time. We were both nervous and we’d both grown up.”

“We crammed so much into our first year – safaris in Kenya, trekking in Thailand, whisky tours in Scotland – all of it!”

“I was also told due to health implications that I had one year to have children. I was worried Dan would be scared off by this life changing commitment, but my best memory of our time dating is when I realised the opposite – I had Dan’s full support for us to start a family together.”

The proposal took place in Puglia, Italy, where the couple were joined by the bride’s mother and their 11-month-old baby, Winnie. “Dan booked us two nights away on the Amalfi Coast with my mum looking after Winnie. That’s when he proposed over a seven-course dinner! We didn’t set the date for another two years, hoping we might be able to have another baby, and by some miracle Betsy was born a year before the wedding day! It was so special for us to include our two little miracles in our big day.”

Krysta had been dreaming of an ivory backless dress with a sweetheart bodice and mermaid shape.

“As I passed Perfections in Worcester, I saw the exact dress I had described to a dressmaker in the window!”

“I tried it on and felt like a million dollars, so I knew there and then that it was the dress for me. As glamorous as I felt wearing it, I also felt completely natural.” The Stella York gown featured a coffee satin underlay with ivory lace on top.

The bride teamed her dress with the single tier, lace trim cathedral-length veil that her Italian heritage had her dreaming of, also from Perfections, with her groom gifting her Rachel Simpson shoes and her brother surprising her with earrings. A Glitzy Secrets vintage wreath tiara was a perfect match to Krysta’s dress details and veil. “I wanted a perfume I had never worn before and that I could keep for anniversaries and occasions afterwards, so I chose Ellie Saab.”

Dan looked dapper in a brown Tweed suit from Walker Slater, Edinburgh. “He looked really happy although he was fighting back tears,” smiles Krysta.

“Winnie had walked down the aisle before me and ran straight to him, so I was already a blubbering mess by the time I reached him!”

After initially choosing six matching gowns for her maids, this bride had a rethink. “I realised I wanted them to be there not for support but to tell them how much they meant to me, so it made sense for their dresses to celebrate them as individuals. They each chose their own within my colour palette, and the bunches of pink astilbe with trailing ribbons that they carried tied them all together.”

The couple wanted an informal venue that could host both their ceremony and reception, so Lyde Court ticked all of the boxes. “We loved the higgledy-piggledyness of the venue with its furniture, artwork and lovely surroundings. Initially our ceremony was to be outdoors, but 30 minutes before the wedding the heavens opened and we relocated to shelter beneath the stables. And you know what? It was better than I could ever have imagined!”

“It was so romantic saying our vows with the sound of the rain in the background and everyone huddled together!”

To bring out the beauty of their rustic barn wedding venue, Krysta and Dan didn’t choose a rigid theme. Instead, they opted for romantic, natural details with glimmering gold accents. A gold glitter backdrop framed the five-tier cake, made by Ibona at Tiers of Happiness, and a gold chevron print fabric flowed across the couple’s top table.

“I run my own wedding planning, styling and design business – For The Love of Weddings – so I designed everything myself.”

“I then enlisted Lauradana from Wedding Creations to implement my designs for the day. She did so using a selection of her own and my own props as well as hiring pieces from The Vintage Hire Company, The Hanging Lantern Company and Penny Lane Vintage Hire. The lace and sequinned linens were from my existing hire collection, as were the birdcage centrepieces.”

Krysta found her florist Debs from The Hibiscus Room at The Hereford Vintage Wedding Fayre. “She is incredibly bubbly, which you need to keep you going through the planning, and she understood my vision immediately. I wanted flowers that were laid back but still tied the whole day together – Debs even got stuck in on the wedding morning dressing the venue to go above and beyond to make it exactly as I’d imagined!”

SUPPLIERS

VENUE Lyde Court

DRESS Stella York at Perfections, Worcester

BRIDESMAID DRESSES ASOS and Debenhams

GROOM Walker Slater, Edinburgh

ACCESSORIES Perfections, Rachel Simpson Shoes, Glitzy Secrets

PLANNING For The Love of Weddings

STYLING Wedding Creations

DÉCOR The Vintage Hire Company, The Hanging Lantern Company and Penny Lane Vintage Hire

CAKE Tiers of Happiness

FLOWERS The Hibiscus Room, Hereford