Will Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle follow in the footsteps of Kate and Wills by marrying at Westminster Abbey? Who can we expect to be on the guest list and how will the nation celebrate the marriage?

We caught up with Sally Coffey to find out her Royal wedding predictions. As Editor of Britain magazine, she is no stranger to writing about all things Royal, so read on for her expert thoughts about the upcoming nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

What kind of wedding can we expect?

I think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding will be a more private affair than that of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Where do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot?

Contrary to some earlier speculation, the royal couple will still be able to get married at Westminster Abbey if they wish but as fifth in line to the throne there is no pressure on Harry to do so and the famously down-to-earth Prince and his bride-to-be may shun the public spectacle in favour of something more intimate.

I suspect the couple may opt for St George’s Chapel in Windsor – a much smaller chapel than Westminster Abbey but one that still holds enough prestige for a royal wedding.

What are your predictions for the party?

The reception is bound to hold a few surprises and will possibly be less formal than previous royal weddings. Harry and Meghan are a sociable couple with lots of friends and the guest-list will no doubt reflect this rather than be treated as a state occasion.

How is Britain set to mark Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal wedding day?

Whether or not we get a public holiday to celebrate the nuptials is all in the hands of the government – fingers crossed they’ll remember the way the extra day lifted the nation seven years previously, and give it the green light.