Sequins, Succulents & Rose Gold Wedding Inspiration

 

With shimmering sequins, blousy blooms and unfurling foliage just about everywhere, there’s everything to love about this rose gold wedding styled shoot.

 

Are you in love with the idea of a rose gold wedding theme? This styled shoot shows you how to team it with sequins and succulents for an ultra stylish look

Don’t be afraid to ditch traditional designs and inject some glitter into your best girls’ outfits. You’ll find stunning dresses to suit in many leading bridesmaid dress ranges and boutiques.

 

For a less structured look, hand-tied bouquets framed by untamed fronds are the prettiest pick. Even prettier when the floral motif is picked up in other details, like your serving ware and menus…

 

Sparkling sequin table runners set off the trendy succulents and terrariums that decorate them in modern, romantic style.

Love this look? Then you’ll love these three ways to DIY terrarium centrepieces of your own!

 

Mix more traditional cakes with contemporary table decorations by working from the same colour palette.

 

Use foliage to finish otherwise bare walls and create an achievable, natural focal point at your reception venue.

 

SUPPLIERS

PHOTOGRAPHY Becky Joiner
VENUE The Haymeadow, Blackdown Events
FLOWERS Tilda Rose Floristry, Taunton
TABLE CLOTH Pudding Bridge
CAKE Daisy Molly and Me
STATIONERY Artemis Stationery
HAIR Kyrelle Burton, Devon Wedding Hair
MAKEUP Jo Sellman Beauty Therapist
DRESS ASOS
VIDEOGRAPHER Tim Joiner Films

 

What details will you use to create your own perfect rose gold wedding?

