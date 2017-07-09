Lucy & Michael
Rose Pink Flower Bouquets Took Centre Stage At This Country Wedding…
PHOTOGRAPHY BY DAN SAKAL, D&A PHOTOGRAPHY, da-photo.co.uk
Central Park added two new fans to its list when Michael chose this pretty Manhattan location to propose. “We were in New York for a friend’s birthday when Michael planned us some alone time and took me to Central Park,” Lucy explains. “He proposed with a token ring, engraved with the all-important question, which was a lovely keepsake to have before we chose a ring together.”
Lucy visited 15 different boutiques, trying on over 100 dresses before she found her Stella York design. “It was in the lovely Aurora Bride in Cheam that I found my dress – they had a brilliant range. The lovely assistant suggested alterations to remove the high neckline and move the lace overlay down. Once the alterations were done it felt much more special.”
The bride purchased a veil but didn’t end up wearing it, feeling more herself without one. “I also wore a heart-shaped diamond pendant, a gift from my late father. It felt very special and right to wear it.” A Swarovski tennis bracelet, white gold earrings and Pink by Paradox satin shoes completed her look.
Michael hired his charcoal tails suit from Moss Bros, adding a lilac cravat and pocket square. The groomsmen joined him, wearing three-piece suits with ivory waistcoats.
Four bridesmaids attended Lucy, stepping down the aisle in dusky rose, empire line dresses from Debenhams.
“I chose them because the style and shade suited all of the girls, and they accessorised with Pink by Paradox shoes and sparkly silver earrings, necklaces and bracelets.”
The couple married in a civil ceremony at Woodlands Park Hotel in Cobham, led by their neighbours who also happen to be registrars. “I walked down the aisle with my mum, it was extremely special although she did have to walk funnily to avoid stepping on my dress!” the bride laughs. The maid of honour read ‘I’ll be there’ by Louise Cudden and the groom’s sister read ‘On your wedding day’ during the ceremony.
“We love our food so we gave guests a choice of several menus for the day.” Dishes included crab and chilli tarts and salmon on watercress mashed potato, with decadent dessert offerings of melt in the middle chocolate pudding, lemon tart or apple and blueberry crumble.
“The speeches were brilliant. My step dad kept his appropriately short and sweet. Michael’s was just the right side of funny, serious and sentimental and the best man made people laugh, smile and cry!”
To introduce their pastel theme and colours of pink, silver and lilac, the couple began with personalised stationery. “We sent postcard magnetic save the dates, followed by invitations and RSVPs that featured pink and silver stripes.”
It was at Epsom Wedding Fair that Lucy and Michael met their decorators, Harpers Events. “We hired a white post box, white aisle runner, a silver sequin table cloth and four oversized light up letters. They were all amazing value and made a big impact on the day.” Photobooth props and table trivia from Ginger Ray as well as home-printed couple’s advice cards kept the guests happy – “everyone mentioned how nice the little details were.”
There were also plenty of favours to go around, with guests receiving Yankee candle votives and personalised shot glasses and napkins for the evening buffet and cake, both supplied by Confetti.
Enhancing the pretty pastel theme were the flowers, supplied by Blomster Designs, which featured pink, white and lilac roses.
“The scent was amazing. We also had roses in large martini glasses for the table centres and the groomsmen wore darker pink rose buttonholes.”
Michael led the cake search, choosing three tiers in different flavours.” Victoria sponge, lemon and chocolate layers kept everyone’s taste buds happy.
There was also a photobooth from King of the Booth to entertain guests, as well
as the Jay Marsh Trio band, hired through Lemon Entertainment. “The photobooth team offered a very high quality service and everyone complimented the band – they created the atmosphere and kept things lively and fun.”
“We chose Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ for our first dance – it was a very special moment.”
Lucy and Michael planned a jet-setting honeymoon after the wedding with the help of Trail Finders. “We’ll be spending five nights each in Vancouver, Oahu, and Maui and three nights in San Francisco. Vancouver is all about bear watching and Hawaii is for surfing and beach time.
Invest in a good photographer and a good band. Booking Dan Sakal for our photographs was by far the best investment of the entire wedding, and people will always remember dancing the night away. Plan things well in advance – the further ahead you make decisions, the more you are able to do yourself, saving you money in the long run. The real weddings section of Wedding Ideas was a guide for how our day should run and a brilliant way to check I hadn’t forgotten anything important!”
VENUE Woodlands Park Hotel, Cobham
DRESS Stella York at Aurora Bride, Cheam
BRIDESMAID DRESSES Debenhams
GROOM Moss Bros
ACCESSORIES Swarovski, Pink by Paradox
MAKEUP Nadine Pyke
INVITATIONS Optimal Print
DÉCOR Ginger Ray
FLOWERS Harpers Events, Blomster Designs
FAVOURS Confetti
ENTERTAINMENT Lemon Entertainment, King of the Booth
HONEYMOON Trail Finders
VIDEOGRAPHER No Limit Films