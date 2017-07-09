Lucy & Michael

Rose Pink Flower Bouquets Took Centre Stage At This Country Wedding…

PHOTOGRAPHY BY DAN SAKAL, D&A PHOTOGRAPHY, da-photo.co.uk

Central Park added two new fans to its list when Michael chose this pretty Manhattan location to propose. “We were in New York for a friend’s birthday when Michael planned us some alone time and took me to Central Park,” Lucy explains. “He proposed with a token ring, engraved with the all-important question, which was a lovely keepsake to have before we chose a ring together.”

Lucy visited 15 different boutiques, trying on over 100 dresses before she found her Stella York design. “It was in the lovely Aurora Bride in Cheam that I found my dress – they had a brilliant range. The lovely assistant suggested alterations to remove the high neckline and move the lace overlay down. Once the alterations were done it felt much more special.”

The bride purchased a veil but didn’t end up wearing it, feeling more herself without one. “I also wore a heart-shaped diamond pendant, a gift from my late father. It felt very special and right to wear it.” A Swarovski tennis bracelet, white gold earrings and Pink by Paradox satin shoes completed her look.

Michael hired his charcoal tails suit from Moss Bros, adding a lilac cravat and pocket square. The groomsmen joined him, wearing three-piece suits with ivory waistcoats.

Four bridesmaids attended Lucy, stepping down the aisle in dusky rose, empire line dresses from Debenhams.

“I chose them because the style and shade suited all of the girls, and they accessorised with Pink by Paradox shoes and sparkly silver earrings, necklaces and bracelets.”

The couple married in a civil ceremony at Woodlands Park Hotel in Cobham, led by their neighbours who also happen to be registrars. “I walked down the aisle with my mum, it was extremely special although she did have to walk funnily to avoid stepping on my dress!” the bride laughs. The maid of honour read ‘I’ll be there’ by Louise Cudden and the groom’s sister read ‘On your wedding day’ during the ceremony.

“We love our food so we gave guests a choice of several menus for the day.” Dishes included crab and chilli tarts and salmon on watercress mashed potato, with decadent dessert offerings of melt in the middle chocolate pudding, lemon tart or apple and blueberry crumble.

“The speeches were brilliant. My step dad kept his appropriately short and sweet. Michael’s was just the right side of funny, serious and sentimental and the best man made people laugh, smile and cry!”

To introduce their pastel theme and colours of pink, silver and lilac, the couple began with personalised stationery. “We sent postcard magnetic save the dates, followed by invitations and RSVPs that featured pink and silver stripes.”