Brides, prepare to be spellbound by the ethereal new Rosa Clara 2018 collection.

The new season’s styles see exquisitely detailed French and Chantilly laces take on a barely-there aesthetic. The designs hug the female form, flowing seamlessly between fabrics, while the low backs, plunging necklines and super chic capes introduce contemporary twists.

Romantic and dreamlike, these designs from the Rosa Clara 2018 collection will have brides captivated. And whether your style is more traditional or daring, you’ll find dresses to fall in love with here.

Lace details

Plunging designs

Could your dream dress be one of these figure-hugging designs? If the answer is yes, then you simply have to see the 2018 collection from Berta Bridal. You’re going to love it!

Styles with capes

Chic silhouettes

