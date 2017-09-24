Get the vintage look on the Wedding Ideas Shop

Tracy & Dennis

Pretty lighting and a romantic pastel vintage wedding theme make this big day lovely

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Kerry Ann Duffy, kerryannduffy.com

This couple’s engagement was only half a surprise. “We designed the ring together and had a trip to Scotland planned, where I’m from, so I knew it was on the horizon but nothing else. It happened overlooking Loch Lomond and I couldn’t wait to say yes!”

Shopping for her wedding dress proved more of a challenge for Tracy. “I purchased my first dress from a Maidstone boutique but by the time my first fitting came around I’d lost a lot of weight, but in the wrong places for the dress. It didn’t look at all how I’d envisioned.” Returning to the drawing board, 13 dresses later Tracy found a Morilee gown with the perfect fit.

The bride also wore a bolero, accessorising with a vintage style crystal hairclip, a pearl and crystal Tiffany bracelet and crystal drop earrings.

“I chose silver, crystal encrusted shoes with just a small heel so that I didn’t tower over my husband!”

“When it came to my bridesmaids, my only stipulation was that the dresses should be long and from one colour palette. It was important to me that they felt comfortable and could wear them again if they liked. Once they’d chosen, I purchased feathered boleros and crystal hairclips to introduce a vintage feel.

Dennis opted for a Ted Baker at Moss Bros suit. His groomsmen wore the same, choosing brown shoes for a cohesive look.

“The music was really important to us, being one of the more Scottish elements of our wedding.”

“We chose Sleeping At Last’s rendition of ‘500 Miles’ to play as guests arrived and I walked down the aisle with my father to ‘Glasgow Theme’ from Love Actually.” The couple’s civil ceremony took place at Bradbourne House, with Tracy’s mother reading ‘The Promise’ by Eileen Wrafter.

For both bride and groom, the ceremony was a highlight of the day. “When I first saw Tracy walking down the aisle, I was blown away and very emotional, however clichéd that may be.” And for Tracy? “My best memory has to be the service itself – Dennis looked so handsome and when he took my hand I just felt so happy. Everything was complete and we were making it official with our blended family and nearest and dearest around us.”

A fantastic menu provided by Scott Anderson saw guests dine on smoked salmon roulade, followed by a choice of fillet of beef or sea bass, with summer pudding or chocolate torte for dessert.

The couple turned to Blossom, based in West Malling, to create a suite of stationery that would personalise their day and tie their theme of vintage romance together. “They created our table names, menus, orders of service and seating plan in our chosen style, following a consultation.” Tables were named after Hollywood lovers, with chalkboard signs dotted around the venue to complement the look.

“The venue itself stood out beautifully, so our pastel vintage wedding theme acted to enhance it.”

“Nicola from Florian Flowers, Tonbridge, translated our ideas into flowers perfectly. I shared a Pinterest board with her when we first met and chose amnesia roses as the focal point. Nicola created fantastic colour and floral combinations and was so accommodating. She even helped to set up the reception decorations, displaying her arrangements in crystal vases I had collected.”

Knowing that fruit cake had had its heyday, Dennis and Tracy plumped for a naked cake made by Bluebell Kitchen, knowing it would be more happily received.

“The naked cake style suited our pastel vintage wedding theme and lemon, Victoria sponge and carrot cake tiers kept everyone happy. We didn’t have a piece left at the end of the evening.”

Guests received sweet Scottish tablet wedding favours in a nod to the bride’s heritage. “I’m a massive tea addict, so we also gifted guests packets of tea bags, printed to read ‘love is brewing’.”

Entertainment was high on their priority list, too, with Fred Clarke singing during the ceremony and start of the reception, before Angelo Pangalos, singer and magician, took over until late in the evening, amusing guests with music and card tricks in turn.

“I also organised for the Secret Singers to join us during our wedding breakfast, but kept it as a surprise from everyone including Tracy!”

“They blended in with the waiters initially, before one waiter raised a toast to the bride after dessert. He began to give a speech before breaking into a song. Within minutes the whole room were on their feet and singing along – the Secret Singers were a huge success!” There were also three casino tables and DJ Iain Baker on the decks to keep the party thriving.

Following the celebration of the century, Tracy and Dennis crossed the pond to New England for their autumn honeymoon. Visiting Boston, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, and Newport, Rhode Island before heading back to New York to link up with friends, the newlyweds had the trip of a lifetime.

SUPPLIERS

VENUE Bradbourne House

DRESS Morilee

GROOM Ted Baker at Moss Bros

ACCESSORIES Tiffany & Co

CATERING Scott Anderson Catering

STATIONERY Blossom, West Malling

FLOWERS Florian Flowers, Tonbridge

CAKE Bluebell Kitchen

ENTERTAINMENT Fred Clarke, Angelo Pangalos, Iain Baker, Secret Singers