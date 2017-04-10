After the heart-thumping highs of your wedding ceremony, will your reception fall flat? Or, will it have a romantic atmosphere that guests can’t help but fall in love with?

You’ve said your vows, promised each other your love forever, and walked back up the aisle hand in hand. There’s no doubt that you’ll be on a high and feeling totally in love at this moment, so don’t let your guests’ feelings and expectations come up short at the reception.

There are lots of decorations and pieces that are expected at weddings, but when it’s your turn to tie the knot, it’s also your turn to do the planning and make sure they’re there! Your reception venue will likely need a little help to make it feel as intimate, romantic and special as possible, and, while candles are often included in a venue’s hire package, it’s what you do with them that really counts…

These are three simple ways to create a romantic atmosphere at your reception – one that your guests will remember and you’ll always look back on and love.

Lower the lights

If you’re marrying in autumn or winter, then the nights draw in much earlier, creating a more intimate atmosphere naturally. But rather than letting it simply get dark and relying solely on your venue’s lighting which could be overly bright, create that candlelit dinner for two vibe instead…

Cluster candles along mantelpieces and tabletops; dress your bar or dance floor with over-sized, illuminated letters; suspend lit up paper lanterns to create a sea of light across your ceiling (this one’s perfect for barns, tipis, marquees and village halls especially!).

If you’ll be marrying in the summer, romance can absolutely still be yours. This season calls for a sparklier take, so string up fairy lights and pull out the sparklers for a soft, summery romance by day and a movie moment approach by night.

Icons of romance

Just like a wedding dress is a hallmark of getting married, red roses are emblems of romance. You needn’t limit yourselves exclusively to this colour or bloom, though. Peonies, ranunculus, trailing ivy… there’s a place for every flower to create a romantic atmosphere.

You want to make sure they’re displayed appropriately, so if you’re celebrating in a country house, why not try an overflowing urn for traditional romance? Or mercury glass effect vases to complement your candleholders? Perhaps you could even introduce a nostalgic touch, displaying single stems beneath a glass cloche in an elegant nod to Beauty and the Beast…

Layer up

When you think about a romantic honeymoon destination, you don’t only think of blissful beaches or exciting cities – you think of a luxurious suite, too. Echo the indulgences to come as newlyweds by applying the same ideas at your reception.

Choosing more luxurious textures for your table runners, your chair ties, even your bunting, will help to create that romantic atmosphere that your honeymoon will undoubtedly bring. This technique can even work with rustic themes – simply pair hessian or twine bows with silk, velvet or sequinned ribbons and you’ve nailed it! This rose gold sequin runner has us swooning here at HQ…