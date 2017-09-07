5 Steps To Choose The Right Wedding Photographer For You

When you tie the knot, it’ll be a moment you’ll treasure together for the rest of your life. It’s also a moment into which you’ve put a whole lot of effort, from flower choices to DIY decorations, so you’ll want them to be recognised and remembered, too.

If you choose the right wedding photographer, you’ll ensure that they create the wedding album you’ve always dreamed of, filled with every detail that made your dream day so special.



Finding the right wedding photographer to do so, on the other hand, is no small task. While a high quality camera will help create the photographs you want, there’s more to it than that. And that’s where the internet comes in – browsing portfolios on photographer’s websites is a brilliant way to find the right one for you, with a style you love. If you’re getting married in India, head to bangalore.wedding.net/photographers/ to get started. Here are five ways to choose the right wedding photographer for you.

1. Remember that practise makes perfect

While you can get good deals with a photographer who’s new to the industry and building their portfolio, you do need to find someone you trust to get it right, and experience can play a big part in that.

A professional photographer distinguishes all the subtleties of shooting a wedding – they’ll know exactly when to photograph your groom as he first sees you walking down the aisle, how to achieve the perfect confetti shot, and what to do in the event of rain. A creative and flexible approach often results in the most breathtaking and brilliant wedding photographs.

2. Browse your photographer’s portfolio

Look through the portfolio of any photographer you’re considering. You won’t just be looking for examples of the weddings they’ve captured. You’ll also be looking at their different styles and approaches. When you find the photos that resonate with you, you’ve found your style and photographer.

3. Make sure you budget for your photographer

Brilliant pictures cost a lot, but they last a lifetime, so it’s an investment worth making for your wedding. Your budget will inevitably determine which photographers are in the running, but don’t make it an element you scrimp on. Memories are priceless and high quality photographs make all the difference.

4. Create a detailed action plan

Everything from your chosen venue to the time of year will effect your wedding photographs. If you’ve got your heart set on certain shots, like couple’s portraits at sunset or a sparkler send-off photo, then you need to talk it through with your photographer. If they know what you want, together you can work out when and where to fit those photos in.

5. Make sure you’ve both done your homework

You can trust your photographer’s experience and ability to come up with great ideas for photographs. But, it is also worth finding your own fun ideas too. Ideas for unusual group shots, any props you might want to include, or parts of your venue that offer a particularly interesting backdrop will all help to create fantastic photographs.

Planning your wedding is a busy time with a lot of pressure to get it right. But, with these five steps to choosing the right wedding photographer, you’re now ready to make at leasr one decision. Then all that’s left, as far as your photographs are concerned, is to relax, have fun and smile for the camera on the best day of your lives.