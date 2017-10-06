How To Choose The Right Type Of Engagement Ring

21% believe Christmas and New Year is best time to propose?

So, you have decided that you are going to pop the question… how do you ensure you choose the right type engagement ring? For many people this is the most stressful part of what should otherwise be a joyous occasion.

Ruth Donaldson of Heirloom London ensures that the ring buying process doesn’t reach these heights of anxiety for her clients, and she has some great advice for anyone looking to surprise their loved one this festive season and after!

It never pays to overdo it

On average finding the engagement ring takes three months. This is because you’ll go online, talk to everyone, go in store, go back online, go to other store etc. If you find a ring you love on the first day why waste another six weeks?

It’s your baby now

As soon as that ring passes into your hands – it is your responsibility. So look after it, and make sure that you have it insured.

A practical proposal

The location of your intended proposal may influence what you do with the ring and whether I’d even recommend bringing it with you;

A winter sun beach holiday – If you are in a hotel or apartment with a safe – then you’ll have somewhere safe to keep the ring. But if you are in a beach hut this may not be a safe bet. Also think about what you are going to present your ring in; the elegant ring box may not look so romantic full of sand.

A city break – Care should be taken in romantic locations where pickpockets are known to operate. Also take care, if you are presenting a ring on a balcony, bridge, or anywhere else it could be dropped.

Not a chain, a ring reaction

If your beloved tends to react physically to surprises, maybe you want to propose first, and then present the ring once she has finished waving her arms around (or punching the air triumphantly).

Ringing the right transportation

A large ring box looks very nice and romantic in the store, but if you are going overseas, it is not something that wants to be placed in the hold, with the ring inside it! How do the professionals move rings? Often wrapped in tissue paper, in a discreet little plastic bag. Not the most romantic, but it protects the ring in your wallet, which is a good safe place to keep it secure while you are moving through the airport.

If the ring fits

It is always better with a proposal that the ring is too big, rather than too small. An organised store should be able to provide a ring insert, to ensure that it will at least stay on. If the ring is loose, then it may be too risky to wear until it has been re-sized.

Cherish the moment

Never confuse fashion with style when choosing an engagement ring. Your buying decisions should focus around the latter, rather than former. This is probably one of the longest discussions I have with my clients, but the most rewarding as I can then present eight designs which she will love. For some this may involve a unique ring creation, for all it will create a ring highly personal to her.

Finally, don’t imagine that getting professional help will be expensive or mean you have to spend tens of thousands on the ring. A jewellery concierge can take the pressure off, save you hours of time and angst, and ensure your budget (whatever it is) goes as far as possible – meaning you get more ring for your money. With the right help choosing the perfect ring for your perfect partner does not need to be stressful – in fact it should fun.