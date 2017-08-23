7 Budget-friendly Ideas For Themed Reception Table Numbers

Whether you have a strict wedding budget or not, incorporating reception table numbers into your reception centrepieces can really transform the look of your venue! TOP TIP: Keep your tables concise and uncluttered with a less is more approach to design. Trust us once the food arrives, your seated guests will be glad of the space to be able to eat without elbowing the person next to them! Style them up accordingly to suit your theme or wedding colour with milk bottles, accent flowers, romantic calligraphy and vintage luggage tags….you’ll be spoilt for choice with these simply stylish budget-savvy ideas!

Rustic and Recycled

For a rustic and recycled feel to your decor, milk bottles, vases and quirky recycled vessels will differentiate your tables with an elegant mismatched theme. Doubled-up as table numbers, wrap around these hessian printed numbers to complement a beautiful rustic barn wedding or vintage tea party theme.

Alternatively, let sophisticated hand drawn calligraphy on vintage scalloped tags tied with yarn create a fun and relaxed reception style. Surrounded by coppery details and fabulous foliage trails, these are a must for any modern reception.

Get creative with Kraft card with these standing scalloped numbers and gold trim for a jewelled autumnal woodland wedding. Think natural wood slices, ruby ranunculus stems, forest moss and fairy lights to create a miniature enchanted garden.

For all things hygge, these natural wooden table numbers look effortless paired with an understated flower or foliage garland!

Go Glam!

For fairytale-worthy wedding tables, you’ll be love struck by these romantic laser cut love heart numbers!

Complete traditional floral centrepieces by adding a little glittering gold with these acrylic worded number stems. Numbers 1-12 available.

Make your reception tables shine bold and bright with these giant bulb numbers for a touch of glam. Numbers 1-9 available.