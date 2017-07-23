Rebecca & Thomas

This couple channelled a 1920s theme for their peach and green celebration

PHOTOGRAPHY BY James Grist Photography, jamesgristphotography.co.uk

After sharing smiles but nothing more on their daily commutes by train, Rebecca thought she’d missed her chance with Thomas when he disappeared for three months. “Six months later a man approached me. He said, ‘Do I know you from somewhere?’ and it was Tom! I was so surprised to see him that I gave him a huge hug. It turns out he’d been travelling in South Africa for three months,” Rebecca smiles.

When the time was right, Thomas popped the question on a ride in Disneyland Paris. He chose an antique rose gold engagement ring, purchased from Liberty of London. “I hadn’t been expecting it at all and I knew Tom had previously felt that owning our own home together was commitment enough, so I was really surprised. I told Tom that of course I would marry him, but I still couldn’t quite believe it!” gushes the bride.

Rebecca said yes to a gown at David’s Bridal in London.

“I’d started out with a lace A-line dress in mind and nothing too fitted, but the assistant at the store suggested I try on a trumpet shape instead.”

“It was the first time a dress made me feel beautiful. The tears from my family were a big giveaway!” The antique lace wedding dress featured beading around the waist, a chapel-length train and a scalloped hemline.

The bride accessorised with a cathedral-length veil, pearl earrings and necklace and a rose gold bangle. 1920’s style T-bar shoes by Jenny Packham at Debenhams completed her look.

“Tom’s suit was a grey pin stripe three-piece, made from a wool and linen blend. He purchased it from Suit Supply, London. He also chose a British racing green tie and a white lace pocket square to accessorise, along with an Omega pocket watch. In the evening, Tom changed into a tuxedo from the same shop. He’s known for dressing immaculately – he takes a lot of pride in it – and I don’t think I’ve ever seen him look so handsome or proud as he did at the end of the aisle.”

Co-ordinating with the groom, the five bridesmaids wore 1920’s style, British racing green coloured dresses with rose gold beading around the neckline.

“Trying to find vintage style dresses in this colour in the spring was nearly impossible!”

The couple married in a civil ceremony in the Great Hall at Bradbourne House. “Tom let me make most of the decisions, but the one thing he was adamant about was that I walk down the aisle to ‘What A Wonderful World’ by Louis Armstrong.”

“Tom was quite nervous during the ceremony, so he said his vows as fast as he could. At one point he finished a sentence before the registrar!”

With the speeches taking place before the wedding breakfast, guests tucked into canapés before sitting down to the main event. Rebecca and Tom chose soup or chicken and pancetta with chilli and tomato jam to start, followed by slow-cooked shin of beef topped with puff pastry and a dark chocolate and salted caramel delice for dessert.

“We wanted to create an atmosphere reminiscent of the 1920s because we love the elegance and styling of the The Great Gatsby, with a few nods to our Disneyland proposal thrown in for good measure. We named the tables after our favourite rides in Disneyland and used name badges that looked like those the staff wear at the park for the place names.”

Love the Great Gatsby look? Steal the style of the roaring 1920’s with these top picks!

The couple chose embossed ivory and dark green ribbon invitations from Ivy Ellen. These suggested the theme to come. “We were very lucky that our venue needed little decoration, it was already exactly what we wanted.” The couple filled the venue with flowers for a finishing touch.

“We enlisted Mrs Bouquet in Sidcup for all the flowers. They created arrangements filled with peach and cream roses, which were displayed in glass bowls to create a pretty but homely feel. My waterfall bouquet featured peonies, roses, jasmine, freesia, hostas, ferns and eucalyptus populas.”

“Carrying jasmine in my bouquet made it smell incredible!”

The couple requested three different flavoured tiers for their cake, made by Purple Flour. Choosing chocolate and orange, red velvet and coconut and lime layers, the cake was simply decorated with fondant icing, peach and cream rose buds and eucalyptus leaves. The bride chose a geometric fox head cake topper as she loves the animal.

“Our toastmaster Michael Bowdrey was great at making sure everything ran smoothly and on time.”

“I also really recommend letting guests add photographs to the guest book. We used a Polaroid camera so that guests to add in their own pictures easily – it went down really well and meant we had so many moments and photographs captured that we would otherwise have missed.”

Suppliers

VENUE Bradbourne House, Kent

DRESS David’s Bridal, London

BRIDESMAID DRESSES TK Maxx

GROOM Suit Supply, London

ACCESSORIES David’s Bridal, Jenny Packham at Debenhams

INVITATIONS Ivy Ellen

FLOWERS Mrs Bouquet

CAKE Purple Flour

TOASTMASTER Michael Bowdrey