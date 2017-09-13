These couples ramped up their speeches to make them a roaring success. Here, they reveal how you can do the same with their wedding speech examples.

“The best men ensured traditional wedding speeches went out the window!”

Alexa and Jamie married at St Peter and St Paul church, West Mersea, Essex, before celebrating their tipi reception at the bride’s parent’s farm.

“We were happy for our speeches to be quite traditional, but the best men had other ideas. As a total surprise, they became a fantastic band, complete with fancy dress, and sang several hilarious songs about Jamie and I. Little did we know that they had only rehearsed a handful of times in the back of a van – or that the best men had only learned to play bass guitar the week before!”

Here are the six types of best man speech you might get – which will you end up with?

“We mixed things up with an awards ceremony”

Kirsty and Adrian said “I do” at St David and St Patrick Catholic Church, before continuing to Celtic Camping for their reception, with panoramic views of the Pembrokeshire coast.

“My father, Adrian and the best man gave traditional speeches before we finished with a self-styled A&K awards ceremony. So many of our family and friends had supported us to create the day of our dreams, it only felt right that we celebrate that. Adrian and I presented awards to our cake bake off contributors and medals to others who had helped out. I slipped in a surprise medal for Adrian, too!”

For more fun-filled ideas, check out these five real speeches that had guests roaring with laughter.

“We decided to give a joint Mr & Mrs speech”

Hayley and Ross tied the knot at Ickworth Hotel, holding their fun-filled reception at Suffolk Barn in Hawstead.

Mr and Mrs style speeches are increasing in popularity thanks to their ability to involve the bride and take the pressure off the groom. “We had a relaxed, buffet-style barbecue for our wedding breakfast beforehand and wanted our wedding to be fun for everyone, so adding a joint speech to the traditional line-up was perfect. My dad, Ross and the best man also took turns to say a few words.”

Interested in a Mr & Mrs style speech? Here’s how to plan your own joint speech, plus use this fun Mr & Mrs quiz to get you started!