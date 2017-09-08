Because if our featured couples did it, then you could too! Take inspiration from these real-life honeymoons and plan your own perfect getaway.

This isn’t just any holiday, it’s the start of married life for you both, so it should feel special. That doesn’t mean it has to break the bank or take the one-size-fits-all, lying on a beach approach.

Whether you dream of exotic beaches, cultural hotspots, wild encounters or simply a whole lot of luxury, these real-life honeymoons will give you great ideas for your own. Plus, you’ll pick up their tried-and-tested tips to have your honeymoon for less. What are you waiting for?

Cultural honeymoon in Mexico

“We visited Chichen Itza, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, snorkelled in a barrier reef, swam with whale sharks and explored another Mayan civilisation archeological site – Xcaret.” Emily & Aaron

Californian road trip

“We headed out on a California road trip for our honeymoon and tied in a trip to Hawaii at the end. We visited San Francisco, Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe, Yosemite, Santa Barbara, Santa Monica and Carmel before heading to Hawaii. It was quite a trip!” Gracie & Charlie

Maldives island retreat

“We jetted off for a twin-centre honeymoon, divided between Dubai and the Maldives. We snorkelled, went sightseeing, fed sharks, enjoyed stand-up paddle boarding and, of course, fitted in plenty of sunbathing too!” Alex & Alice

Foodie-moon in the UK

“After the wedding, we indulged with a foodie minimoon at The Crazy Bear in Beaconsfield. We fell in love with the opulent interiors and the copper baths! We plan to have an extended honeymoon once our little boy is older.” Rebecca & Matthew

Multi-centre honeymoon

“We booked our honeymoon with Virgin and had contributions towards it for our wedding gifts. It felt lovely to think that we were experienced our once-in-a-lifetime holiday thanks to our generous friends and family.

Our multi-centre trip began in Kenya. We flew to Nairobi for one night before flying on to Masai Mara. We spent three nights on safari and were lucky enough to see the Big Five! A hot air balloon ride and Champagne breakfast on the open plains were really magical. One more night in Nairobi awaited before we flew on to Mauritius for the next part of our trip. This was seven nights of relaxation and beachy bliss. We did book an excursion to go snorkelling with dolphins though!

Our final stop was in Dubai, where we stayed at Atlantis on the Palm for three nights with water park access. We also booked a desert safari, which included a camel ride and an exhilarating drive over the sand dunes!” Nicole & Gary

Exotic escape in Bali

“We booked our 14-night honeymoon with Kuoni. While in Bali, we took a catamaran trip to Nusa Panida Island for a day of snorkelling, explored the temples and cultural attractions of Seminyak, and wandered through the rice terraces as the sun set in Ubud.

One of the highlights was feeding the rescue elephants at the Elephant Safari Park in Ubud. We also spent several nights in a romantic beach hut in Gili Twangan, arriving by boat, where we swam with wild turtles.” Emma & Adam

Adventure in Japan

“We booked our 14-day honeymoon in Japan entirely ourselves and travelled by bullet train! Our days involved everything from climbing volcanoes to discovering hidden shrines in forests, walking with sacred deer and relaxing in the steamy onsens. The trip was one huge adventure!” Bryony & Christopher

