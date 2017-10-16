Wondering what the perfect surprise for your future husband will be? Here, we reveal 11 real-life grooms gift ideas that our featured grooms have loved to inspire you.

Whether your grooms gift ideas are for engagement presents or a little something on the day, perhaps even a present from your parents, find the perfect present here.

“I gifted James a Hammond & Co watch for his wedding gift, which he then wore on the big day.” – Grace

“Andy is a huge Star Wars fan, so we gifted each of the 11 groomsmen and Andy a pair of Star Wars socks to wear!” – Katie

“We commissioned a special copper lapel pin for Matthew, his groomsmen, both of our fathers and our son.” – Rebecca

“I designed a bespoke pair of cufflinks that our friend, a silversmith, then made to give to Alex on our wedding day.” – Corinne

“I gave Gary a series of presents for the big day. The gifts started the night before, with a pair of Hugo Boss cufflinks and a framed print of lyrics from our first dance. I then surprised him with a Hugo Boss watch on our wedding morning too!” – Nicole

“I gifted Matt his entire tailored suit as an engagement present!” – Katherine

“I gifted Oliver Tiffany & Co infinity cufflinks to wear with his three-piece morning suit.” – Kirsty

“Scott’s Lanvin cufflinks were a gift from me on the day, which I bought from Mr Porter.” – Emma

“As a little extra for Seb, I bought him and the groomsmen a lucky sixpence that they could pin to their lapels, alongside their buttonholes.” – Steph

“William’s parents gifted him a Royal London pocket watch to treasure on and after the big day.” – Danielle

“I sent Chris a wedding present on the morning of the wedding. It was a Vacheron Constantin Patrimony watch in rose gold, to match his wedding ring, with a black crocodile leather strap.” – Bryony

For more inspiration, you’ll love 10 groom gift ideas to surprise your man with on your wedding day!