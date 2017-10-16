Wondering what the perfect surprise for your future husband will be? Here, we reveal 11 real-life grooms gift ideas that our featured grooms have loved to inspire you.

Whether your grooms gift ideas are for engagement presents or a little something on the day, perhaps even a present from your parents, find the perfect present here.

 

Looking for the perfect present to surprise your husband with on your wedding day? Browse our pick of the BEST grooms gift ideas for you and your parents!
helenelliottphotograpy.co.uk

“I gifted James a Hammond & Co watch for his wedding gift, which he then wore on the big day.” – Grace

 

“Andy is a huge Star Wars fan, so we gifted each of the 11 groomsmen and Andy a pair of Star Wars socks to wear!” – Katie

 

bluefoxphoto.co.uk

 

“We commissioned a special copper lapel pin for Matthew, his groomsmen, both of our fathers and our son.” – Rebecca

 

“I designed a bespoke pair of cufflinks that our friend, a silversmith, then made to give to Alex on our wedding day.” – Corinne

 

photographygk.co.uk

 

“I gave Gary a series of presents for the big day. The gifts started the night before, with a pair of Hugo Boss cufflinks and a framed print of lyrics from our first dance. I then surprised him with a Hugo Boss watch on our wedding morning too!” – Nicole

 

“I gifted Matt his entire tailored suit as an engagement present!” – Katherine

 

da-photo.co.uk

 

“I gifted Oliver Tiffany & Co infinity cufflinks to wear with his three-piece morning suit.” – Kirsty

 

“Scott’s Lanvin cufflinks were a gift from me on the day, which I bought from Mr Porter.” – Emma

 

jessicawitheyphotography.com

 

“As a little extra for Seb, I bought him and the groomsmen a lucky sixpence that they could pin to their lapels, alongside their buttonholes.” – Steph

 

“William’s parents gifted him a Royal London pocket watch to treasure on and after the big day.” – Danielle

 

jessicareeve-photography.com

 

“I sent Chris a wedding present on the morning of the wedding. It was a Vacheron Constantin Patrimony watch in rose gold, to match his wedding ring, with a black crocodile leather strap.” – Bryony

 

What grooms gift ideas would your man love?

 

