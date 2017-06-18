Kelly & Sean

This couple were dancing in the rain with a beautiful woodland wedding theme…

PHOTOGRAPHY Murray Clarke, murrayclarke.co.uk

Kelly woke up in Paris for her birthday and had a beautiful surprise when she opened her card. “It read “to my gorgeous fiancée!” and the next thing I knew Sean was down on one knee, ring box in hand, asking me to marry him. It was the best birthday present ever!”

The bride’s Catherine Deane dream dress came from Leonie Claire boutique. “My dress was called ‘Yasmin’ in cream. It had a stretch satin underlayer with delicate lace detailing over the top. My theme was a woodland, country style so it really fitted the bill.”

“It felt like the one right away and I couldn’t wait to wear it on my big day!”

A Debbie Carlisle hair vine, also purchased at Leonie Claire, earrings and a floral pearl and crystal bridal cuff from Liberty In Love completed Kelly’s aisle style.

Sean looked dapper in a navy three-piece tails suit, hired from the aptly named Dapper in Dorking. Teamed with an ivory tie and brown shoes, his look was classical and smart. “I felt the happiest I ever have, I just couldn’t stop grinning when I saw him and we were finally actually getting married!”

Multiway blush dresses from Debenhams offered the perfect option for the six bridesmaids. “We struggled to find something that fitted everyone’s body shapes and worked for both adults and teenagers. The multiway dresses worked perfectly because you can change the style so easily.”

“I felt totally relaxed on my wedding morning because Amanda White came to do my hair and makeup, so I’d really recommend other brides hire in the professionals. It lasted all day and evening despite the wind and rain. I felt like myself, but even more beautiful than I could have imagined, thanks to Amanda.”

The couple’s civil ceremony featured readings from ‘The Wonders of Today’ by Larry Chengges, with the groom’s uncle playing Irish folk songs on the violin. “My favourite part was walking down the aisle with my dad. I felt so happy and was quite emotional by the time I got to Sean. I was just so excited! Sean was smiling as much as I was, it was just the most incredible moment.”

“We made the place settings from pine cones to begin our woodland theme.”

Welcome signs, easels and old wooden doors and ladders (try these for similar!) were also upcycled by the crafty bride to become decorations and even a seating plan. “Silver hanging hearts, candles, old perfume bottles and jam jars filled with flowers added the perfect finishing touches.” Hessian runners, log slices and silver stag ornaments completed the reception tables.

“I opted for garden style flowers in soft pink and ivory to match my dress, with blue berries added to tie in with the groomsmen’s navy suits.”

Flowers by Elaine used wax flowers, astrantia, astilbe, amnesia roses, hydrangeas, gypsophila and steel berries.

My good friend Emily Gussin works for Cake Masters magazine, so she made my four-tier wedding cake. Emily even included gluten and dairy free cupcakes at the bottom! The cake was displayed on a log stand with our initials and wedding date carved in a heart on the front.”

The couple donated money to the Royal Marsden Hospital in memory of a friend who had received treatment there in place of favours.

To keep everyone entertained, Kelly and Sean created their own DIY photobooth, complete with a basket of fancy dress, a giant frame and a Polaroid camera. They also made a vintage sweets table featuring old wedding scales and jars. Taking centre stage, though, were Penfold, a band hired via Function Central. “They organised an awesome men versus ladies dance off that everyone found hilarious!”

The newlyweds jetted off to minimoon in Rome after the wedding. Six months later, they honeymooned further afield with 10 nights in the Maldives. “We had an over-water villa in the clear blue sea and did lots of snorkelling – the turtles, sharks and manta rays were amazing! We also indulged in a couple’s massage over the ocean and did lots of water sports and boat trips. It was romantic, relaxing and just what we needed.”

“It was totally unplanned as Sean isn’t a dancer, but during our first dance to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Tenerife Sea’ he picked me up and spun me around – I felt amazing!”

SUPPLIERS

VENUE Barnett Hill Country House Hotel

DRESS Catherine Deane at Leonie Claire

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Debenhams

GROOM Dapper, Dorking

ACCESSORIES Debbie Carlisle, Leonie Claire, Liberty In Love

MAKEUP Amanda White

FLOWERS Flowers by Elaine

CAKE Emily Gussin

ENTERTAINMENT Penfold, booked through Function Central