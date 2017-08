Take the QUIZ! How Romantic Are YOU As A Couple?

Would you describe yourself as romantic? Is romance overrated in your opinion? Or is it the smaller gestures that make a good relationship, great?! Find out if you’re secretly a romantic at heart or if you’re just not that in touch with your feelings. Which will you be?!

Struggling to choose your first dance song? Take the quiz to find out the perfect first dance song for you!

How romantic are you?

QUIZ by Annie Cording & Lauren Fraser