Most Frequently Asked Questions About Wedding Trends

Your wedding trend woes and styling queries are finally answered by decor enthusiast and stylish wedding planner Louise Hughes at One Stylish Day

Q – Lots of my friends have married recently and all seemed to have “vintage-style” weddings. How can I do something a bit different?

A – Vintage inspired styling has officially given way to a fresh new concept: Naturally Undone. This scheme has a sense of understanding with nature, and a laid-back, unfussy look. The beauty is that it works equally well in an industrial warehouse or a woodland glade.

Inspired by the cool simplicity of Scandi living, but with a softness and appreciation of irregularity, there’s a strong sense of oneness with the wild and a calm about imperfections. Natural elements and textures add a quiet vitality to the scene. An undone quality runs through this scheme; dripping candles, casually laid linens and natural floral arrangements.

Q – Green seems to be everywhere at the moment, how can I use it in my wedding colour scheme?

A – We are well aware that Greenery is Pantone’s colour of the year for 2017 – it’s hard to miss the zingy yellow-green shade which has burst forward this Summer.

The nice thing about the name Greenery is that it is open to quite a wide interpretation, and in truth it will be the softer silver greens or darker leaf greens that are more likely to feature strongly this year. Pantone has also produced a complimentary palette for Greenery called Forest Floor, and these calming grey greens and mauves will also be popular. Dark forest green, earthy browns and soft pinks are lifted with muted metallic copper and bronze.

Q – I’m planning an Autumn wedding and not sure what flowers will be in season. I’d also like to keep within a sensible budget. Can you help?

A – Florals arrangements are larger and more unstructured this year with a wild, organic quality which is perfect for an Autumn wedding. Abundant foliage makes for bigger bouquets, and loose, unstructured arrangements which trail off tables and drape from ceilings. Elements which have the feel of being foraged from hedgerows or swept from the forest floor such as twigs, seedheads and bracken or evergreen foliage are high impact and less expensive than out of season flowers. Fragrant herbs and luscious fruit also work brilliantly for a touch of renaissance luxury.

Plus you can check out Wedding Ideas seasonal flower chart!

Q – My fiancée and I love the great outdoors and would like this reflected in our wedding, but without the risk of getting washed or blown away by the English weather. Do we have to go abroad?!

A – In the UK, it can be risky and perhaps not worth the weather watching to plan your whole day outside. Instead, a clear roof marquee a la Pippa Middleton, an orangery or a palm house full of plants are great options. Look for venues with plenty of natural light, and use foliage and trees, and garlands of greenery overhead to get the outside-inside feel.