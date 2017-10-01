16 Of The Prettiest Pumpkin Wedding Decor Ideas

16 cute, creative and contemporary ways to fashion your fall wedding with DIY painted pumpkins.

Planning a fall wedding? These ideas for pumpkin wedding decor will sweep you off your feet. Whether you’re embracing the orange glow or looking for something more subtle and understated, we’ve found the DIY painted pumpkins on Pinterest for you! And if you’ve yet to set a date, you might want to look away now, or your heart will definitely be set on autumn.

Decorative table details

Couples have been going mad for metallics throughout 2016 and it’s a trend that’s here to stay. With rose cold and copper tones proving particularly popular, we are loving these warm and shiny additions to pumpkins.

Simply choose the size of pumpkin to suit its use, so smaller for place settings and larger for centrepieces, then get creative with metallic copper paint , sprays and glitters. Complement them with the glow of candles for cosy but contemporary autumnal warmth.

Floral centrepieces

Pumpkins don’t always bring a bold splash of orange, especially when crafty couples have got their hands on them first! Paint them subtler tones in more neutral shades to suit your colour scheme while retaining some Fall character. Hollow out the centres as you would to carve your pumpkin and then fill with fresh flowers or stylish succulents to make the pumpkins into pretty vases.

Aisle Style

With a little vision and inspiration, pumpkins can become a shapely blank canvas for pretty much anything, as these fantastic ideas from Pinterest prove!

Dot them along the aisle as they are, surrounded by blooms, or grab a brush and get painting. You can choose a design as elaborate or simple as your skills and wishes allow – a few metallic dots can achieve magical results with minimal effort, particularly when lit up at night!

Will pumpkins have a place at your big day? Which pumpkin wedding decor ideas are you loving?

Words: Lauren Fraser