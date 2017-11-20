“My dress was everything I hated… until I tried it on. Suddenly this big, sparkly, fussy dress felt perfect and made me feel so beautiful.”

Heart Set On A Fitted Gown? These Princess Dress Styles Could Sway You! What Is Yours?

Our featured bride Sally couldn’t have been more right; despite her initial expectations and ideas, a princess dress style was the one that made Sally feel ready for her aisle moment. While the epiphany was a surprise for this bride, here at Wedding Ideas it’s the U-turn we see time and time again. It seems a lot of brides begin with eyes only for fitted gowns, but many soon find a princess dress style is their perfect match instead.

There’s more to a princess dress than flouncy fabric and a ballgown shape, though…

Inspired by this bridal fashion phenomenon, we bring you five stunning Hayley Paige dresses to explore the nuances of princess dress style, helping you to find ‘the one’.

Up first is ‘Dare’. Hallmarks of princess dress style, the floating layers of ivory organza fabric are brought bang up to date with an open back, plunging neckline and embellished shoulder straps. This design is perfect for contemporary brides and wouldn’t look out of place at a chic city ceremony.

Next up is ‘Laney’. If you’re looking for a ballgown with a difference, then ‘Laney’ might be the dress for you. Boasting elaborate and intricate detailing that cascades down from the bodice to the top of the skirt, the shimmering fabric is oh-so tempting with its subtly transitioning colours.

If your desire to wear a princess dress style gown stems from a childhood love of Disney, then turn your attention to ‘Lumi’. Cinderella-esque, the sparkling details and barely-there blue toned tulle will have all eyes on you. This gown is also perfect for more traditional weddings, pairing a sexy open back with a translucent take on traditional sleeves. And if the new release of Beauty and the Beast has caught your eye, you’ll be falling for these Belle-inspired wedding dresses…

Feminine and feathery, there is so much to love about ‘Jem’. The extravagant layering of the skirt gives it the fullest and floatiest finish which is grounded by the more heavily embellished bodice. The princess dress style again receives Hayley Paige’s iconic sexy twist thanks to the delicate spaghetti straps, open keyhole back and plunging neckline.

Opting for a princess dress style does not limit you when it comes to the bodice, either, as ‘Chandler’ so prettily demonstrates. Pairing a pocketed skirt with an illusion neckline and back, as well as the minimal floral embroidery on the bodice, creates a sexy silhouette (27 more of those right here!). Capped sleeves help to unite the traditional full skirt with the more daring details that so many contemporary brides love into one harmonious bridal style.