Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just posed for the sweetest engagement photos ever!

The Prince is set to marry the Suits star in Spring 2018, after they got engaged earlier this month. The Royal Family wasted no time in extending their well wishes to the happy couple, in statements released by Kensington Palace, Clarence House and Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement: ‘We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.’

Ms. Markle’s parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland said: ‘We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.’

The Prince of Wales, speaking for himself and The Duchess of Cornwall, said: ‘We’re thrilled. We’re both thrilled. We hope they’ll be very happy indeed.’

And from Buckingham Palace come congratulations from The Queen. ‘The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.’