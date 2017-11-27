Stop everything… Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged!

This morning, Clarence House announced the exciting news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now engaged, bringing a celebratory end to the proposal speculation that has surrounded the couple for many months now. We couldn’t be happier for them!

Even better, the wedding date is set for Spring 2018, so their Royal wedding is only a few months away. Get set for an exciting few months as we follow their wedding planning progress and share our best predictions for Meghan Markle’s wedding dress!

But how did the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take place?

We don’t know where they’ll marry just yet, but we do know that Prince Harry and Meghan got engaged in London this November. Prince Harry also took the traditional route, requesting the blessing of the bride’s parents for his proposal – aww!

And then there’s the ring. Designed by Prince Harry himself, using two diamonds that belonged to his mother, Princess Diana, it’s the most stunning and sentimental engagement ring we’ve ever seen.

