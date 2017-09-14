How To Plan The Ultimate Hen Party In 6 Steps

It’s no secret that parties don’t plan themselves, especially when they involve a group of hens! There’s no need to ruffle any feathers, though. Whether it’s your last night of freedom or you’re the maid of honour who wants to make sure her best friend’s hen party is perfect, you’re in the right place. Here’s our guide on how to plan the ultimate hen party whatever your budget, style and timeframe.

It’s all about you

The bride, that is. When you’re planning a hen party, think about what your bride specifically, rather than stereotypes for brides in general, would want to do. If she’s got two left feet, a dance class might not be top of her choice. Ask yourself if she’s more cocktail or cupcake, spa day or night out? If in doubt, send the bride this handy quiz to find out what type of hen she is!

Laugh out loud You don’t have to go to a comedy gig, but you do want the hen party to be full of fun. Involve plenty of hen party games and silly photo opportunities to keep the giggles going all party long. Just make sure you don’t spill any secrets or not so brilliant snaps on social media without checking with the bride first.

Count the pennies Remember, the hen party you plan needs to be affordable for all the hens your bride will want to share it with. Have a chat with the other hens before you hatch up too many plans so you know what budget you have to work with. You might even find swapping a splash-the-cash spa trip for DIY face masks and a nostalgic girly sleepover is more fun. You can let your hair down and let the fizz flow! Competition rules No ultimate hen party would be complete without a bit of friendly competition, right? Pick your bride’s favourite hobby and throw it into your hen party mix! Whether that means a dance off, bake off or other funny challenges, it’ll keep the excitement sky high and avoid your hens hitting a lull. Dance until dawn While some brides are whisked away for weekends of indulgence, this is not the only option and again will depend on your bride and budget. Will she prefer an evening-only hen party, complete with cocktail making and dancing? Or should there be a daytime element too to pack in your activities, or even to spread it over a whole hen weekend?

Get ready, jet set, go! Another one influenced by budget and the bride. If she’s got family and friends travelling from all corners of the country already, it might be simpler to plan a hen do at home or in a nearby city. But, if the bride’s been dreaming of jetting off for a hen weekend of hilarity in hotter climes and all the hens can afford it, then what are you waiting for?

What will the ultimate hen party be for you?